The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department has taken delivery of two brand new pumper engines and will add to its fleet of other apparatus soon. “The pumpers are very much needed to keep protecting our citizens with good front-line equipment,” Interim Fire Chief Mark McCluskey said. “They have a lot of safety upgrades and requires less maintenance. These two engines will run several hundred medical and fire calls throughout the year and will be in service for 15 to 20 years.”

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO