wgnsradio.com
Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance
Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Ideal Dental
Congratulations to Ideal Dental for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, October 13th at 11am. Ideal Dental is located at 574 Sam Ridley Parkway West, Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-488-1151.
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Business Summit Sets ‘Innovative Leadership’ Theme
Registration is open for the MTSU’s 2022 Leadership Summit: Innovative Leadership, hosted again by MTSU’s Jennings A. Jones College of Business and featuring two thought leaders who’ll share strategies on both individual and collective professional development. Not held since 2019 because of the pandemic, the summit returns...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Pinnacle Bank
Congratulations to Pinnacle Bank for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, October 13th at 4pm. Pinnacle Bank is located at 114 West College Street (just off the square), Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-849-3349.
Maury County considers law to regulate proposed facility on Monsanto site
In an urgent effort by local officials to claim a role in deciding whether privately-owned trash facilities are built in their community, the Maury County Commission today will consider passage of the Jackson Law. The Jackson Law requires local approval for any commercially-operated landfill – or facility that processes household and commercial garbage, such as […] The post Maury County considers law to regulate proposed facility on Monsanto site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
williamsonhomepage.com
Hotel planned for site next to Brentwood Target
A Clarksville physician who developed a Midtown site with a building home to SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn and Inchin's Bamboo Garden is now eyeing a hotel for the general Brentwood area. Anil Patel, a gastroenterologist, owns the property on which he envisions a Residence Inn by Marriott, according to a...
Nashville Parent
Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022
Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
wgnsradio.com
Authorities Asking for the Publics Assistance in Identifying Subject After a Recent Theft
(LaVergne, Tenn.) La Vergne police are asking for help from the community in hopefully identifying and possibly arresting a retail theft suspect. Officers were alerted on September 15, 2022 that an adult male entered the La Vergne Walmart store on Murfreesboro Road and reportedly concealed items from the jewelry department. The unknown man allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.
WSMV
Police respond to two shootings near high school football games in Rutherford Co.
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two shootings near two Rutherford County high school football games Friday, neighbors say they’re fed up. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting at Riverdale High School during the Riverdale-Oakland football game. Most people in the crowd say they didn’t know shots were fired at a parking lot over.
Scam Alert from Tullahoma Police
Don’t be fooled by scams! The Tullahoma Police Department wants to remind the public to please be aware there are people sending fake text messages, emails, phone calls, and social media messages seeking your personal information for your money. These may look legitimate but be weary. Do not follow suspicious links and verify through the actual organization from a known phone number.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
murfreesboro.com
MFRD Acquires Two New Pumper Engines
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department has taken delivery of two brand new pumper engines and will add to its fleet of other apparatus soon. “The pumpers are very much needed to keep protecting our citizens with good front-line equipment,” Interim Fire Chief Mark McCluskey said. “They have a lot of safety upgrades and requires less maintenance. These two engines will run several hundred medical and fire calls throughout the year and will be in service for 15 to 20 years.”
wpln.org
Gideon’s Army and Raphah Institute are recommended to split $1.5 million for violence interruption
An advisory board has recommended that two local groups split $1.5 million in funding for violence interruption efforts. If approved, it will push the two organizations to work together, despite having very different approaches. The groups are Gideon’s Army and the Raphah Institute. Gideon’s Army relies on people on the...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for October 16 – 22
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Academy St is closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave is also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place. Brinkley...
WSMV
Man missing with medical condition from Rutherford Co. reported dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in...
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
Alderman accuses District Attorney of retaliation, Mayor of abuse of power
The Tullahoma representative has responded after being accused of illegally holding her seat and asked to resign by the district attorney.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
murfreesboro.com
