Smyrna, TN

wgnsradio.com

Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance

Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Ideal Dental

Congratulations to Ideal Dental for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, October 13th at 11am. Ideal Dental is located at 574 Sam Ridley Parkway West, Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-488-1151.
SMYRNA, TN
murfreesboro.com

MTSU Business Summit Sets ‘Innovative Leadership’ Theme

Registration is open for the MTSU’s 2022 Leadership Summit: Innovative Leadership, hosted again by MTSU’s Jennings A. Jones College of Business and featuring two thought leaders who’ll share strategies on both individual and collective professional development. Not held since 2019 because of the pandemic, the summit returns...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Pinnacle Bank

Congratulations to Pinnacle Bank for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, October 13th at 4pm. Pinnacle Bank is located at 114 West College Street (just off the square), Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-849-3349.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Maury County considers law to regulate proposed facility on Monsanto site

In an urgent effort by local officials to claim a role in deciding whether privately-owned trash facilities are built in their community, the Maury County Commission today will consider passage of the Jackson Law. The Jackson Law requires local approval for any commercially-operated landfill – or facility that processes household and commercial garbage, such as […] The post Maury County considers law to regulate proposed facility on Monsanto site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Hotel planned for site next to Brentwood Target

A Clarksville physician who developed a Midtown site with a building home to SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn and Inchin's Bamboo Garden is now eyeing a hotel for the general Brentwood area. Anil Patel, a gastroenterologist, owns the property on which he envisions a Residence Inn by Marriott, according to a...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Nashville Parent

Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022

Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Authorities Asking for the Publics Assistance in Identifying Subject After a Recent Theft

(LaVergne, Tenn.) La Vergne police are asking for help from the community in hopefully identifying and possibly arresting a retail theft suspect. Officers were alerted on September 15, 2022 that an adult male entered the La Vergne Walmart store on Murfreesboro Road and reportedly concealed items from the jewelry department. The unknown man allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.
LA VERGNE, TN
On Target News

Scam Alert from Tullahoma Police

Don’t be fooled by scams! The Tullahoma Police Department wants to remind the public to please be aware there are people sending fake text messages, emails, phone calls, and social media messages seeking your personal information for your money. These may look legitimate but be weary. Do not follow suspicious links and verify through the actual organization from a known phone number.
TULLAHOMA, TN
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)

Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
GALLATIN, TN
murfreesboro.com

MFRD Acquires Two New Pumper Engines

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department has taken delivery of two brand new pumper engines and will add to its fleet of other apparatus soon. “The pumpers are very much needed to keep protecting our citizens with good front-line equipment,” Interim Fire Chief Mark McCluskey said. “They have a lot of safety upgrades and requires less maintenance. These two engines will run several hundred medical and fire calls throughout the year and will be in service for 15 to 20 years.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for October 16 – 22

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Academy St is closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave is also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place. Brinkley...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

La Vergne Police Seeking Retail Theft Suspect

