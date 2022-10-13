A delighted Dominic Thiem calls himself fortunate to get past Marcos Giron as he reaches the quarter-finals of the Giron Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime has not had much luck in finals before but he got a good draw here facing Wolf in the final and winning 6-4 6-4. It was not the best he played all week but he played well enough to take the match against a very solid Wolf who found some inspiration in Italy here. The Canadian opened the match by breaking Wolf but he dropped his serve in the very next game to make it 1-1.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO