Tennis

A delighted Dominic Thiem calls himself fortunate to get past Marcos Giron as he reaches the quarter-finals of the Giron Open

By Prateek Pradhan
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Yardbarker

52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina

Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Swiatek destroys Gauff for the 3rd time this season as she moves to semifinals in San Diego

Without a doubt, Coco Gauff is a future of the American tennis but she's yet to find a recipe for beating world no. 1, Iga Swiatek. Last year, the two talented players met in semifinals in Rome before the young Pole defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final. This year, they met twice before their meeting at the 2022 San Diego Open as Coco Gauff never managed to win more than four games. First, Iga Swiatek triumphed in Miami 6-3, 6-1 and then she won also in the Roland Garros final, 6-1, 6-3.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tennisuptodate.com

2022 Tennis Napoli Cup Draw including Carreno-Busta, Berrettini and Musetti

The 2022 Tennis Napoli Cup is the first time the event will be held as it was added this year to fill out the calendar. The event is an ATP 250 event and it's going to cover for the hole left by the Chinese tennis events that have been cancelled this year as well. The event drew a pretty strong field despite Rublev pulling out after winning the Gijon Open on Sunday.
TENNIS
lastwordonsports.com

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Welcome Daughter Skaï

Former No. 3 Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter with Gael Monfils this morning. The French tennis player announced the news of him becoming a father on Twitter. Monfils and Svitolina have been tennis’ power couple since they announced their relationship on their joint Instagram account g.e.m.s.life back in January 2019. A relationship within the tennis world came as no surprise for the 36-year-old Frenchman who had previously dated Dominika Cibulkova and his compatriot Alize Cornet.
TENNIS
tennisuptodate.com

Andrey Rublev wins 2022 Gijon Open

Andrey Rublev won his 12th career trophy at the Gijon Open by easily beating Sebastian Korda in the final 6-2 6-3. Rublev has been dominant all week in the Spanish city bulldozing his way past every opponent with ease. He generally does better in slower indoor conditions as it allows him to dictate tempo with his groundstrokes, forehand especially.
SPORTS
tennisuptodate.com

New fitness trainer for Raducanu believes Thiem will improve further going into 2023: "He will be stronger, fitter and faster than ever before"

The new trainer for Emma Raducanu Jez Green wrote an exclusive piece for tennishead.net talking about what Dominic Thiem will do in 2023. The trainer is still currently working with Thiem and will work with him to prepare for 2023 alongside Raducanu. He trained Andy Murray and some other tennis professionals in the past as well. The piece he wrote for tennishead talked about Thiem and his expectations for 2023.
TENNIS
tennismajors.com

Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf in Florence to win second ATP Tour title

Felix Auger-Aliassime doubled his career tally of ATP titles to two on Sunday as he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Florence Open trophy at the Palazzo Wanny. After losing his first eight finals, Auger-Aliassime picked up his first title in Rotterdam earlier this year. “It never...
TENNIS
tennisuptodate.com

Auger-Aliassime wins 2022 Firenze Open over Wolf

Felix Auger-Aliassime has not had much luck in finals before but he got a good draw here facing Wolf in the final and winning 6-4 6-4. It was not the best he played all week but he played well enough to take the match against a very solid Wolf who found some inspiration in Italy here. The Canadian opened the match by breaking Wolf but he dropped his serve in the very next game to make it 1-1.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Andreas Seppi announces sudden retirement from professional tennis

Andreas Seppi enjoyed a lengthy tennis career and after 20 years on the ATP Tour, he has decided to announce retirement which appears to be very sudden. In 2013, the Italian reached his career-high 18th place in the ATP Rankings and despite never getting past fourth round at Grand Slam tournaments, he managed to win 3 ATP titles and defeated likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Lleyton Hewitt.
TENNIS

