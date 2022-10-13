A delighted Dominic Thiem calls himself fortunate to get past Marcos Giron as he reaches the quarter-finals of the Giron Open

Read full article on original website
52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina
Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
Top seed Rublev crushes Korda for Gijon title, boosts ATP Finals hopes
Andrey Rublev boosted his hopes of earning a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for a third year in a row as he beat American Seb Korda 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the inaugural Gijon Open trophy at the Palacio de Deportes. The Russian, ranked No 9, was in...
Swiatek destroys Gauff for the 3rd time this season as she moves to semifinals in San Diego
Without a doubt, Coco Gauff is a future of the American tennis but she's yet to find a recipe for beating world no. 1, Iga Swiatek. Last year, the two talented players met in semifinals in Rome before the young Pole defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final. This year, they met twice before their meeting at the 2022 San Diego Open as Coco Gauff never managed to win more than four games. First, Iga Swiatek triumphed in Miami 6-3, 6-1 and then she won also in the Roland Garros final, 6-1, 6-3.
2022 Tennis Napoli Cup Draw including Carreno-Busta, Berrettini and Musetti
The 2022 Tennis Napoli Cup is the first time the event will be held as it was added this year to fill out the calendar. The event is an ATP 250 event and it's going to cover for the hole left by the Chinese tennis events that have been cancelled this year as well. The event drew a pretty strong field despite Rublev pulling out after winning the Gijon Open on Sunday.
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Welcome Daughter Skaï
Former No. 3 Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter with Gael Monfils this morning. The French tennis player announced the news of him becoming a father on Twitter. Monfils and Svitolina have been tennis’ power couple since they announced their relationship on their joint Instagram account g.e.m.s.life back in January 2019. A relationship within the tennis world came as no surprise for the 36-year-old Frenchman who had previously dated Dominika Cibulkova and his compatriot Alize Cornet.
WTA roundup: Donna Vekic pulls off upset in San Diego
Donna Vekic of Croatia dominated second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the third set to win their quarterfinal match at
Andrey Rublev wins 2022 Gijon Open
Andrey Rublev won his 12th career trophy at the Gijon Open by easily beating Sebastian Korda in the final 6-2 6-3. Rublev has been dominant all week in the Spanish city bulldozing his way past every opponent with ease. He generally does better in slower indoor conditions as it allows him to dictate tempo with his groundstrokes, forehand especially.
New fitness trainer for Raducanu believes Thiem will improve further going into 2023: "He will be stronger, fitter and faster than ever before"
The new trainer for Emma Raducanu Jez Green wrote an exclusive piece for tennishead.net talking about what Dominic Thiem will do in 2023. The trainer is still currently working with Thiem and will work with him to prepare for 2023 alongside Raducanu. He trained Andy Murray and some other tennis professionals in the past as well. The piece he wrote for tennishead talked about Thiem and his expectations for 2023.
"Giving wild card to retiring player would have been a waste" - Seppi slams Italian Tennis Federation
Andreas Seppi had a successful tennis career that lasted for many years. After 20 years on the ATP Tour, he chose to announce his retirement, which seems to have come out of nowhere. Although the Italian never advanced past the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, he managed to...
Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf in Florence to win second ATP Tour title
Felix Auger-Aliassime doubled his career tally of ATP titles to two on Sunday as he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Florence Open trophy at the Palazzo Wanny. After losing his first eight finals, Auger-Aliassime picked up his first title in Rotterdam earlier this year. “It never...
Auger-Aliassime wins 2022 Firenze Open over Wolf
Felix Auger-Aliassime has not had much luck in finals before but he got a good draw here facing Wolf in the final and winning 6-4 6-4. It was not the best he played all week but he played well enough to take the match against a very solid Wolf who found some inspiration in Italy here. The Canadian opened the match by breaking Wolf but he dropped his serve in the very next game to make it 1-1.
Andreas Seppi announces sudden retirement from professional tennis
Andreas Seppi enjoyed a lengthy tennis career and after 20 years on the ATP Tour, he has decided to announce retirement which appears to be very sudden. In 2013, the Italian reached his career-high 18th place in the ATP Rankings and despite never getting past fourth round at Grand Slam tournaments, he managed to win 3 ATP titles and defeated likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Lleyton Hewitt.
