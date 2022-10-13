Less than two months after the Martin Drake Power Plant shut down for good, community input meetings are underway to help build a vision for the future of the site. Drake — which sits at the edge of Downtown and can be seen as you look toward I-15 and the mountains — stopped burning coal in 2021 and its natural gas units were switched off at the end of August, in line with clean energy goals. Colorado Springs Utilities’ Sustainable Energy Plan was adopted in 2020.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 59 MINUTES AGO