‘Community Build Day’ held at Laurel Christian High School this weekend
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -This weekend, Laurel Christian High School held an event for its robotic teams, Javowocky. The event benefited each team that participated in a program called “First,” which recognizes the importance of science and technology. The teams included schools from: Petal, Gulfport, Laurel, and Brookhaven, and...
Petal hosts 19 marching bands Saturday
Richton may be known as the "little town with two red lights," but soon, the streets will be filled with people from all over the Pine Belt.
Hellfighters USA holds block party, PDI celebrates 12th annual reunion
LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA hosted a block party Saturday to try and make a difference for some in the community. That seemed like such a good idea, Phillips Drive-In decided to tether its 12th annual reunion to making a difference as well. “The community has really supported us,”...
South Jones High School band earns 1st, 2nd places at ‘Bands of America’ competition
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Jones High School marching band came, it saw and then it kicked it into gear this weekend at the “Bands of America” competition. South Jones finished first in its divisions and paced second in its region during the competition at Johnson City, Tenn.
Cox Roofing begins work on roof for Jones Co. nurse
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Cox Roofing is working on a new roof for a Laurel nurse as part of their annual charitable giving. Each year the company gives away a roof to somebody who can’t afford one. Last year, the company provided a new roof for a veteran, and this year, Cox Roofing chose Sherry Stringer, a retired local nurse.
Pocket Museum played host to pirates Saturday
HATTIESBURG,, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City received a visit from pirates Saturday night. But it was all in good fun, with the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosting the crew. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Hellfighters USA & PDI plan for annual block party in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA and Phillip’s Drive-In (PDI) are getting ready for the 12th annual PDI Reunion tomorrow in Laurel, which has grown so much that it’s now being called the Hellfighters USA Block Party. The free, family-friendly event includes live music, a car show, a...
Homecoming parade jumpstarts USM game day
Two popular Laurel destinations ready to hold the 12th annual PDI reunion, which has grown so big that they're now calling it the "Hellfighters USA Block Party."
American Legion hosts 2nd annual gumbo cookoff
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - People in Laurel filled their bellies for a good cause. The American Legion Post 11 in Laurel hosted its second annual gumbo cookoff, which helped raise money to cover day-to-day operations. “Our proceeds are going into a general fund, which helps us continue to help veterans...
Petal High School welcomes 19 schools for marching band competition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After battling it out under Friday night lights, a bevy of Mississippi high schools met at Petal High School to keep the competition going. Nineteen marching bands from southern Mississippi high schools competed Saturday at the second annual Petal Invitational. Schools are split into four different...
USM President Joe Paul serves as grand marshal for annual homecoming parade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss football fans gathered along Hardy Street Saturday for the annual USM homecoming parade. Several fraternities and sororities had floats in this year’s event. Southern Miss cheerleaders, USM mascot Seymour, the Dixie Darlings and other dance teams also took part. As always, the “Pride...
Mississippi salvage store strikes chord on social media with pre-Halloween coffin sale
Are you missing that last detail to complete your front-yard Halloween display? Salvage World in Hattiesburg has you covered with its recent sale of “GENUINE” coffins. The Mississippi store specializing in the sale of closeout and salvaged furniture and merchandise struck a chord recently with its recent social media post promoting a current sale of coffins.
Homecoming weekend boosting business in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s Homecoming weekend for Southern Miss and it’s not only an exciting time for football fans, but also for Hub City hotels and restaurants that are seeing some extra business from all the visitors in town. “It’s been very good for the Midtown area,...
Child accidentally run over in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
Ellisville’s Deason Home rumored to house a Confederate ghost
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is home to hundreds of ghost stories and the Pine Belt is no exception. A landmark in Ellisville is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a confederate officer. The Amos Deason Home is a quaint cottage located in the heart of Ellisville, but...
Parking lot at Richton High School redone to fix flood issues
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mud puddles may be a thing of the past at Richton High School. The school district recently completed a $20,000 project to cover the football parking lot with rocks to prevent flooding issues. “It was really hard for people to move around in our parking lot...
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
‘Operation Safe Neighborhood’ conducted in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Safe Neighborhood” last week. The operation took place on Thursday and was funded by the state. Deputies from the Lamar County sheriff’s patrol, narcotics, investigations and correction offices and agents from MDOC and MBN participated.
‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night
Richton may be known as the "little town with two red lights," but soon, the streets will be filled with people from all over the Pine Belt.
Order of Eastern Star hosts ‘Batting for You’ charity softball game
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg organization is working to increase awareness of breast cancer and domestic violence. The Louise-King Chapter No. 727 of the Order of the Eastern Star/Prince Hall Affiliated hosted a special charitable softball game at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday, called “Batting for You.”. Money was...
