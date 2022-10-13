Hendon Hooker top five all time in SEC history for consecutive attempts without interception

No. 8

(5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker enters Saturday’s contest completing 98-of-140 passing attempts for 1,432 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Hooker has not recorded an interception in his last 239 passing attempts. He is top-five in Southeastern Conference history for most passing attempts without recording an interception.

Below are the top seven student-athletes in Southeastern Conference history without recording an interception in consecutive passing attempts.

