ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Hendon Hooker top five all time in SEC history for consecutive attempts without interception

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKgGP_0iYCdWNu00

No. 8

(5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker enters Saturday’s contest completing 98-of-140 passing attempts for 1,432 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Hooker has not recorded an interception in his last 239 passing attempts. He is top-five in Southeastern Conference history for most passing attempts without recording an interception.

Below are the top seven student-athletes in Southeastern Conference history without recording an interception in consecutive passing attempts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mF6bJ_0iYCdWNu00
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQjHL_0iYCdWNu00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9frS_0iYCdWNu00
Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlHfC_0iYCdWNu00
AP Photo/Butch Dill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFLWC_0iYCdWNu00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuf47_0iYCdWNu00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ew5ny_0iYCdWNu00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama

Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

LOOK: UT players, Vols legends celebrate win over Alabama with cigars

Tennessee fans joined players, coaches and former players in lighting up cigars Saturday night for the first time in 16 years on the Third Saturday in October. The sixth-ranked Vols kept with tradition by smoking celebratory cigars after they rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama that set off a wild celebration from a raucous, sellout crowd inside Neyland Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
apr.org

It was a good Saturday for Deontay Wilder, a bad one for the Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder returned to the boxing ring and scored one of his signature knockouts in quick order. It was another story for the Alabama Crimson Tide, which fell to Tennessee due to a last second kick during regulation. The “Bronze Bomber” knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round. This puts Wilder back in win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury which ended his five year reign as the WBC World Heavyweight Champion. The boxer still retains his ninety three percent knockout rate, which is considered the highest in the history of the sport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Carmen Suzette Rainey & Brandon Thomas Brown

March 12, 2022 // Ceremony and Reception at The Locale. Carmen says her and Brandon’s relationship is built on love and laughter, and it was important to the couple that their wedding day encapsulate both core qualities. The pair was married by the bride’s father in front of all their family and friends. Guests were then led into the reception by the wedding band in a Mardi Gras-style second line, setting the tone for the rest of the evening. The wedding colors — blush, gold, black and ivory — were incorporated into the lighting and decor as guests enjoyed an elegant cocktail hour, extravagant dinner and dancing well into the night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 arrested in California, charged with capital murder in killing of beloved Birmingham husband, father, jeweler

Two suspects have been charged in the August slaying of a beloved Birmingham husband, father and jeweler, and are in custody in California. Joshua Jermaine Burns, 20, and Jayveon Khiry Fleming, 18, are charged with capital murder in the August shooting death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey, Birmingham police announced Friday. Both are from Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead

An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy