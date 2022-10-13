ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football week 8 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The high school football season is winding down as week eight kicked off Friday in the Sacramento area. In one of this week’s game, the Central Catholic Raiders welcomed Oakdale Mustangs to Modesto for a matchup between two of the top teams in the Valley Oak League. The Raiders defeated the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
alaskasnewssource.com

The Lathrop Malamutes repeat as Div. II State Football Champions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second year in a row, the Lathrop Malamutes beat the Soldotna Stars to win the Alaska School Activities Association Division II State Football Championship, this time prevailing by a score of 21-18. It was a battle of unbeatens, with both the Malamutes and the Stars coming into the game without a loss on their records. Both teams were very familiar with each other, making for an exciting back-and-forth game.
LATHROP, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer defeats Nevada Union, remains perfect on imperfect night

At first glance, a 31-point victory looks like a dominant performance. At face value, Placer High School’s 63-32 win over Foothill Valley League rival Nevada Union on Friday night was dominant, but even a blowout can be ugly. “I'm pretty pleased that our kids aren't happy with our performance...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Legendary Placer coach inducted into Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame

“Everything Bill Miller did, he did it big,” said former Placer boys tennis coach Rad McCord. “To me, what he's accomplished is so far greater than just about anyone else (that) has been inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.”. The former Placer football and girls tennis...
AUBURN, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Miguel 'Tiger' Muro

Our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, friend Miguel “Tiger” Muro passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by love on Sept.30, 2022, at the age of 61. Tige was born and raised in Redding, California where he graduated from Monte Vista School, was a proud member of Cub Scouts, and long-time participant with Far Northern Regional Center. Tige moved to Elk Grove with his mother Johnie in 2000.
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Donald Petersen

Donald Marinus Petersen, loving husband, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2022, at the age of 90. Donald was born on July 9, 1932, to Gladys and Robert in Greenbush, Minnesota. He attended school in Thief River Falls Minnesota where he enjoyed ice hockey and fishing until his family moved to California in 1947. Donald graduated high school in 1950 from Shasta High School in Redding, CA and then graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from Oregon State in 1957. He began his 37-year career with the California Department of Forestry in 1949 and retired as the Chief Deputy Director in 1986. Some of his hobbies included travel, sports, fishing, hunting, swimming, and spending time with family and friends.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries after EGPD pursuit

A 47-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after he crashed into a Lakeside house while Elk Grove police officers pursued him on Oct. 8. Authorities announced his death on Oct. 13. No other injuries were reported. Sacramento County coroners identified the rider as Loc Le of Elk Grove. This incident...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

2 dead, 7 hurt in crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Turning perils to pearls for 30 years: Folsom ministry hits a milestone

There was music, worship and dining under the stars in the Historic Folsom Plaza last Thursday night, all in celebration of a Folsom nonprofit that has dedicated countless hours to helping others. Thursday’s event was a special celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Powerhouse Ministries in Folsom. The event...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators […]
CBS Sacramento

1 hurt in head-on crash along Grant Line Road in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on the outskirts of Elk Grove Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Grant Line and Waterman roads. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles were involved. Elk Grove police say one person was transported from the scene to the hospital. That person's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.No other details about the crash have been released. 
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Fatal motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died on Friday in Citrus Heights after a collision between another vehicle and the motorcycle occurred, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The collision occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area music venue The Boardwalk reopens under new ownership

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A popular music venue in Orangevale is reopening on Thursday, 10 months after it was shut down. The Boardwalk closed in January after 35 years. It hosted nearly 2,000 concerts featuring local and national acts. The owners of “Palm Tree Brewing Company” in Orangevale purchased the...
ORANGEVALE, CA
KCRA.com

CHP officer in critical condition after hit by a driver in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a driver early Sunday morning in south Sacramento. According to a CHP spokesperson, units were on the scene of a fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard south of Florin Road at 12:32 a.m. when the incident occurred. CPR was performed on the officer before they were taken to the hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA

