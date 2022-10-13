Donald Marinus Petersen, loving husband, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2022, at the age of 90. Donald was born on July 9, 1932, to Gladys and Robert in Greenbush, Minnesota. He attended school in Thief River Falls Minnesota where he enjoyed ice hockey and fishing until his family moved to California in 1947. Donald graduated high school in 1950 from Shasta High School in Redding, CA and then graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from Oregon State in 1957. He began his 37-year career with the California Department of Forestry in 1949 and retired as the Chief Deputy Director in 1986. Some of his hobbies included travel, sports, fishing, hunting, swimming, and spending time with family and friends.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO