Final Quarter: High school football week 8 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The high school football season is winding down as week eight kicked off Friday in the Sacramento area. In one of this week’s game, the Central Catholic Raiders welcomed Oakdale Mustangs to Modesto for a matchup between two of the top teams in the Valley Oak League. The Raiders defeated the […]
The Lathrop Malamutes repeat as Div. II State Football Champions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second year in a row, the Lathrop Malamutes beat the Soldotna Stars to win the Alaska School Activities Association Division II State Football Championship, this time prevailing by a score of 21-18. It was a battle of unbeatens, with both the Malamutes and the Stars coming into the game without a loss on their records. Both teams were very familiar with each other, making for an exciting back-and-forth game.
Placer defeats Nevada Union, remains perfect on imperfect night
At first glance, a 31-point victory looks like a dominant performance. At face value, Placer High School’s 63-32 win over Foothill Valley League rival Nevada Union on Friday night was dominant, but even a blowout can be ugly. “I'm pretty pleased that our kids aren't happy with our performance...
Legendary Placer coach inducted into Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame
“Everything Bill Miller did, he did it big,” said former Placer boys tennis coach Rad McCord. “To me, what he's accomplished is so far greater than just about anyone else (that) has been inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.”. The former Placer football and girls tennis...
Roseville, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Roseville. The River Valley High School football team will have a game with Roseville High School on October 14, 2022, 19:15:00. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Oakmont High School on October 14, 2022, 19:30:00.
Miguel 'Tiger' Muro
Our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, friend Miguel “Tiger” Muro passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by love on Sept.30, 2022, at the age of 61. Tige was born and raised in Redding, California where he graduated from Monte Vista School, was a proud member of Cub Scouts, and long-time participant with Far Northern Regional Center. Tige moved to Elk Grove with his mother Johnie in 2000.
Donald Petersen
Donald Marinus Petersen, loving husband, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2022, at the age of 90. Donald was born on July 9, 1932, to Gladys and Robert in Greenbush, Minnesota. He attended school in Thief River Falls Minnesota where he enjoyed ice hockey and fishing until his family moved to California in 1947. Donald graduated high school in 1950 from Shasta High School in Redding, CA and then graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from Oregon State in 1957. He began his 37-year career with the California Department of Forestry in 1949 and retired as the Chief Deputy Director in 1986. Some of his hobbies included travel, sports, fishing, hunting, swimming, and spending time with family and friends.
Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries after EGPD pursuit
A 47-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after he crashed into a Lakeside house while Elk Grove police officers pursued him on Oct. 8. Authorities announced his death on Oct. 13. No other injuries were reported. Sacramento County coroners identified the rider as Loc Le of Elk Grove. This incident...
2 dead, 7 hurt in crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
Turning perils to pearls for 30 years: Folsom ministry hits a milestone
There was music, worship and dining under the stars in the Historic Folsom Plaza last Thursday night, all in celebration of a Folsom nonprofit that has dedicated countless hours to helping others. Thursday’s event was a special celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Powerhouse Ministries in Folsom. The event...
Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators […]
1 hurt in head-on crash along Grant Line Road in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE – One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on the outskirts of Elk Grove Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Grant Line and Waterman roads. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles were involved. Elk Grove police say one person was transported from the scene to the hospital. That person's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.No other details about the crash have been released.
Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
Motorcyclist dies in crash after leading officers on chase in Elk Grove, police says
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a home following a chase in Elk Grove, police said Thursday. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 14) The incident happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard. Police said the 47-year-old...
Fatal motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died on Friday in Citrus Heights after a collision between another vehicle and the motorcycle occurred, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The collision occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the […]
Sacramento-area music venue The Boardwalk reopens under new ownership
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A popular music venue in Orangevale is reopening on Thursday, 10 months after it was shut down. The Boardwalk closed in January after 35 years. It hosted nearly 2,000 concerts featuring local and national acts. The owners of “Palm Tree Brewing Company” in Orangevale purchased the...
CHP officer in critical condition after hit by a driver in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a driver early Sunday morning in south Sacramento. According to a CHP spokesperson, units were on the scene of a fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard south of Florin Road at 12:32 a.m. when the incident occurred. CPR was performed on the officer before they were taken to the hospital.
‘Heartbroken:’ Community reacts to Pittsburg shooting that injured a mother, boy
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A mother and her eight-year-old boy are in stable condition after the two were chased down and shot Friday night in Pittsburg. It happened near the police station and city hall. Investigators say this was the result of domestic violence. Bassam Ahmed was behind the register at Parkside Parket in Pittsburg […]
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
Roseville watering schedule moves to one day per week beginning in November
Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Roseville, Calif.- Beginning November 1, 2022, Roseville residents and business will be switching their water days to one day per week. According to the City of Roseville, “Both commercial and residential customers can water on Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.”
