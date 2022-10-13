ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

Atlanta Safety Ayden Duncanson Switches Commitment to UNC

Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels

It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball earns commitment from four-star Zayden High

The UNC basketball program has added another player to its “Jordan Class,” as four-star big man Zayden High has committed to North Carolina. As his recruitment began heating up, all signs pointed to the UNC basketball program being the favorite to land four-star Zayden High. Today, the Spring...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Underrated Duke commit shines in Vegas

Montverde Academy (Fla.) senior Sean Stewart is ferocious and relentless on both ends of the floor. His offensive repertoire, including a silky midrange jumper and a knack for emphatic putbacks, has a certain smoothness and confidence that brings to mind former two-year Duke basketball great ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff

Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington golfer is runner-up in County Amateur after playoff

Scott Tarcy liked playing in the Alamance County Amateur so much that he returned for a second go-around. He won the three-day golf tournament, needing a playoff hole to top Wade Boteler of Burlington on Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane. It marked the most significant victory for...
BURLINGTON, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking

Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
DURHAM, NC
pvpanthers.com

Women's Golf Opens at SAS Championship HBCU Invitational

CARY, NC – The Prairie View A&M University women's golf team opened its season at the SAS Championship HBCU Invitational as a part of its annual PGA Tour Champions Tournament, Oct. 15-16 taking place at the Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina. The invite features 14 teams from...
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run

OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
OXFORD, MS
dukebasketballreport.com

The Washington Post On Duke’s Transition

One of the major themes of the early part of the season, and probably the whole season really, is going to be the transition at Duke between Mike Krzyzewski, now retired, and John Scheyer. Whether it’s intentional or not, one of the emerging traits in Scheyer’s program is that, well,...
DURHAM, NC

