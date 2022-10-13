Read full article on original website
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
UNC quarterback Drake Maye for Heisman? It’s not as crazy as it might sound
It’s probably way too early to talk about Drake Maye and the Heisman Trophy. But, maybe, it’s ... not? Through seven games the UNC QB compares more than favorably to the other eight QBs who’ve won the Heisman over the past decade.
Atlanta Safety Ayden Duncanson Switches Commitment to UNC
Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.
Three things for NC State football to consider following its 24-9 loss to Syracuse
“We didn’t do our job,” said Wolfpack linebacker Isaiah Moore, following NC State’s 24-9 loss at Syracuse. “We gave up too many big runs and so many big points. We knew they were talented coming into the game.”
Tar Heels score last, and may laugh last, in final year of ACC’s Coastal Division
This had as many lead changes as a Duke-UNC basketball game, and the Tar Heels’ winning touchdown came with less time remaining than Caleb Love’s historic shot.
UNC football comes from behind to beat Duke in final seconds of rivalry game, 38-35
“(Drake Maye) got it done and I knew he was gonna get it done,” Josh Downs said. “I really didn’t have any doubts about him. So the whole team feels that way and everybody knows that we got a good chance to win going into battle with Drake.”
UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels
It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
UNC Basketball earns commitment from four-star Zayden High
The UNC basketball program has added another player to its “Jordan Class,” as four-star big man Zayden High has committed to North Carolina. As his recruitment began heating up, all signs pointed to the UNC basketball program being the favorite to land four-star Zayden High. Today, the Spring...
Underrated Duke commit shines in Vegas
Montverde Academy (Fla.) senior Sean Stewart is ferocious and relentless on both ends of the floor. His offensive repertoire, including a silky midrange jumper and a knack for emphatic putbacks, has a certain smoothness and confidence that brings to mind former two-year Duke basketball great ...
NC State QB Devin Leary out for season. ACC preseason player of year will have surgery
The NC State QB will undergo surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. There was no damage to Devin Leary’s shoulder in the injury he suffered during the FSU game and he is expected to make a full recovery, the school said.
North Carolina and Duke battle in college football rivalry game
Check out photos from the game as the Tar Heels go up against the Blue Devils, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
WATCH: St. Aug’s football coach celebrates big homecoming win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saint Augustine’s got the win in front of a homecoming crowd 28-25 over the JCSU Golden Bulls. Hear from Falcons head coach David Bowser on the big win.
UNC Basketball: Pete Nance among Katz’s top transfers
New UNC basketball big man Pete Nance was recently ranked near the top of Andy Katz’s top 15 transfer players ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. As we get closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Andy Katz gave us his top-15 transfers. Near the...
Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff
Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
Burlington golfer is runner-up in County Amateur after playoff
Scott Tarcy liked playing in the Alamance County Amateur so much that he returned for a second go-around. He won the three-day golf tournament, needing a playoff hole to top Wade Boteler of Burlington on Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane. It marked the most significant victory for...
Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking
Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
Women's Golf Opens at SAS Championship HBCU Invitational
CARY, NC – The Prairie View A&M University women's golf team opened its season at the SAS Championship HBCU Invitational as a part of its annual PGA Tour Champions Tournament, Oct. 15-16 taking place at the Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina. The invite features 14 teams from...
Raleigh’s ‘Duck Man’ delights downtown with this one-of-a-kind parade of quacking pets
Tyler Allen hatched five pet ducks from eggs in his Raleigh condominium. And he leads them on a tour of city sidewalks — as one does.
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run
OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
The Washington Post On Duke’s Transition
One of the major themes of the early part of the season, and probably the whole season really, is going to be the transition at Duke between Mike Krzyzewski, now retired, and John Scheyer. Whether it’s intentional or not, one of the emerging traits in Scheyer’s program is that, well,...
