Falcon royalty: Torrey Pines crowns homecoming king and queen
Torrey Pines High School celebrated homecoming on Sept. 30 with the halftime crowning of king and queen, seniors Andy Livingston and Grace Flanagan.
Sundance Custom Golf Carts ...
Meet Mike Matheny: The Man Behind Coronado Golf Carts. Coronado resident Mike Matheny has always considered himself entrepreneurial. Mike grew up on a golf course as one of ten siblings in his family, of which he was number nine. His father passed away when he was just nine years old, and he told me, “With ten kids there was not much to go around.” At the age of 12 he was determined to buy himself a bike, so every day after school he would go out to the golf course, find lost and water-locked golf balls, fish them out and sell them back to the golfers. “I wanted a bike, and doing that every day I raised 78 dollars and was able to buy myself my first bike,” he said. “…and that was the beginning of my entrepreneurship, at 12 years old.”
2022 CUSD School Board Candidates Forum
“What is the single most important thing in the (CUSD) educational environment that we are not talking about, but should be? Please explain.”. Without a doubt, the most important issue before the Coronado School Board is the safety of our Coronado students, faculty, and staff. Since the violence at Sandy Hook and Uvalde shocked the country, every school must take stock and reevaluate how safe their campuses are. Coronado Unified School District has five campuses with about 2,608 students, 135 teachers and 149 staff members. Our schools do a great job of keeping our students safe, however, it is time to ask ourselves where we could improve, where our weaknesses might be? How can we partner with our police and fire departments to ensure safer campuses? Is there training for our teachers and staff that would help to prepare them for a critical situation?
NBC San Diego
Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools
As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
Islander Girls Volleyball Moves To 20-10
If you have not been paying attention to the Coronado High School girls volleyball team this season, I highly advise that you take notice before it’s too late. Twenty-eight matches into the 2022 fall season, the ladies in green and white have posted a record of 19-9 and, in the process, made serious hay in the City Eastern League. Coming into this week they found themselves in first place with a record of 4-1.
Nearly 400 Del Norte High students out sick this week
Del Norte High School has reported that almost 400 students were absent on Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold and flu-like symptoms, according to a Poway Unified School District spokeswoman.
18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
SDSU Welcomes New Interim Police Chief
Officer Gregory Murphy assumed the position of Interim Chief of Police for the San Diego State University Police Department in September, replacing former Chief of Police Mike Hastings who has retired. Like many freshly 18-year-olds, Gregory Murphy went off to college but was not quite sure what he wanted to...
"The Knot" Sculpture Dedication Is Oct. 19
A ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to dedicate a sculpture -- “The Knot” -- recently installed at Promenade Park overlooking Glorietta Bay between City Hall and the Community Center. The community is invited to join the family of the artist and other arts enthusiasts for this free event. Light refreshments will be served after the program.
Orphan pups take on baseball nicknames to celebrate the Padres
Orphan pups at the Helen Woodward Animal Center are honoring hometown heroes and celebrating the Padres by taking on baseball nicknames, the organization announced in a press release.
El Cajon shopping center host culinary competition for spot at Parkway Plaza
An East County shopping center hosted a culinary competition called “Taste For The Space." Local food trucks, restaurateurs and chefs are competing for a spot at the shopping center. The prize also includes more cash opportunities.
Nomination Period Extended For The 2023 Community Read
Know of a book that would be the perfect title for the Coronado community to read together this March? The Coronado Public Library is accepting suggestions for the 2023 Community Read Program for another week, through October 14. To recommend a book, visit https://coronadolibrary.org/230/Coronado-Community-READ-2023 or fill out and submit a...
Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap in Camp Pendleton
The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton.
Statement Regarding Professor Who Made Offensive and Hurtful Comments
UC San Diego officials were recently made aware of offensive and hurtful comments that a professor made in a chemistry class when video of the comments was posted to social media. At that time, the professor was engaged about his comments, and it was made clear to him that they do not reflect our community values of inclusivity and respect. The professor has since apologized to the students and will be doing so to others involved.
San Diego Moms: Three SoCal Mom Influencers You Need to Follow
If you login to Instagram, you’re likely overwhelmed with the different mom influencers out there. It can be difficult to determine which influencer to follow for recommendations. I’ve scoped social and found three that are worth your follow. Mary Williams @mrs_williamzz. Southern California mom Mary Williams didn’t plan...
Teen attacked, stabbed multiple times in San Ysidro
The boy told police he was near a park on E. Park Avenue when a group of other teenagers attacked him.
Man shot in neck in Oceanside, airlifted to hospital
Police in Oceanside are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his neck early Monday morning.
Joe Musgrove “It’s Our Time” mural!
First our team eliminated the New York Mets from Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and last night the Pads did the same to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers!. A new mural has popped up in San Diego, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Island Avenue, depicting ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, who started the deciding games in the two postseason series so far. His red ears are a bad omen for would-be opponents. The street art states: “It’s Our Time!”
San Diego area high schools deal with outbreak of respiratory illness
Patrick Henry High School has seen about 1,100 absences since Monday out of 2,600 students. And at Del Norte High School, about 884 students have been absent since Monday out of 2,517 total students.
‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista
The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista. Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue. "We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something...
