California State

kalw.org

Oakland institute seeks community leader nominations

The Marcus Foster Education Institute announced last week that it is seeking community leader nominations. The Marcus Foster Education Institute is an organization founded by Oakland Unified School District's first Black superintendent, and is focused on leading and partnering in work that helps advance systematic change and educational equity for Black, Latino, Indigenous communities, and students from non-wealthy families.
OAKLAND, CA
Fox40

First map to depict San Francisco heads to auction

A significant piece of California history is going up for auction later this month. Auction house Bonhams will present what it’s calling “the most important 18th century map of California” during an auction on Oct. 25. The original manuscript map of coastal California is signed by Miguel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland School District Accused of Firing Teacher Activists

District had promised not to retaliate against employees protesting school closures. The Oakland teachers’ union has accused the Oakland Unified School District of retaliating against teacher activists, including firing two substitute teachers, who have protested school closings. The union is planning litigation against the district. “The Oakland Education Association...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Election Coverage / The Curtis Family C-Notes

We'll dive into the key issues and races on the November ballot, with a special focus on San Francisco and Oakland. Plus, we'll meet the Curtis Family C-Notes, a family band playing 70’s-style San Francisco Funk. GUESTS:. Election Coverage:. Darwin BondGraham, news editor at The Oaklandside. Mike Ege, City...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That’s put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season. County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Californians are happiest at this age: Study

Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
marinlocalnews.com

Rich people flee the Bay Area

The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

