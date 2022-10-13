ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

1 stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex overnight, serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police responded around 12:40 a.m. to a stabbing at an apartment complex near Avenue S. and 13th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Noris Davidson, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At the time, no arrests had been made, LPD said.
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street. More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. 1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning. 3 injured in Seagraves...
everythinglubbock.com

Sunday crash victim has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ LPD says

LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said. Her vehicle...
Talk 1340

This Simple Tip Can Increase Your Home Security in Lubbock

Did you know that the way you close your blinds at night can have a significant impact on your home’s security?. Depending on what floor of a building you live on, the direction you close your blinds is very important. Closing them the right way saves you from worrying about someone peeking through your blinds at night to see if your home, what valuables are inside, and more.
KCBD

1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
fox34.com

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
Talk 1340

Lubbock Woman Reflects on Navigating School While Working Full-Time

For many people, being a student and working are not mutually exclusive. Especially when it comes to college, many students have to also work part-time or even full-time while still maintaining their studies. While I was getting my undergraduate degree, I remained a full-time student while also working part-time. After...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Bicyclist in crash has died, Lubbock police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced Thursday that a bicyclist died following a Wednesday morning crash. LPD said 51-year-old Shanna Roe was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. LPD said officers responded to the crash around 6:51 a.m. It happened in the 900 block of 82nd Street. At the time, Roe was transported […]
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

