The Verge
Now Mark Zuckerberg’s making fun of Apple for iMessage, too
Mark Zuckerberg spent last week dragging Apple about how it could run an ecosystem for VR apps, but now it seems he’s chosen a different target: on Monday, he posted a picture of an ad for WhatsApp on Instagram, along with a comment about how the platform is more secure than iMessage. Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, also posted a tweet thread going over many of the same talking points.
The Verge
Discord launches YouTube integration and new $2.99 Nitro Basic subscription
Discord is launching a Nitro Basic subscription alongside a new Activities feature that includes YouTube integration and casual games. The YouTube integration comes more than a year after the Google-owned video service forced two popular Discord music bots offline. Discord has been testing this YouTube Watch Together feature for more than a year, which allows Discord members to watch YouTube videos in sync.
The Verge
Android 12 arrives on the two-year-old Chromecast with Google TV
Android 12 is rolling out for the 4K model of the Chromecast with Google TV, 9to5Google reports. The update for the 2020 streaming dongle follows the release of Google’s cheaper HD model last month, which shipped with Android 12 out of the box. To download the update on the 4K dongle, navigate to the profile icon at the top right of the interface, then hit Settings, System, About, and select System Update.
The Verge
Your Comcast Xfinity internet might be getting a speed boost
Comcast is upgrading internet speeds for more than 20 million Xfinity customers, the company announced Monday. The changes, which will affect “most of our customers” across the country, according to a statement from Bill Connors, president of Xfinity for Comcast Cable, roll out beginning this week. Speeds will go up at no extra charge.
The Verge
Google Fit is missing
Last week, Fossil announced the Gen 6 Wellness Edition, its first Wear OS 3 smartwatch. But starting today, the company is also beginning to roll out the Wear OS 3 update for patient owners of existing Gen 6 smartwatches. The update has a few significant omissions, but one of the more surprising ones is Google Fit — an app that was once preloaded onto nearly every Wear OS 2 smartwatch. The app is also missing from the newly launched Pixel Watch.
The Verge
Netflix announces Profile Transfers — for when it forces you to finally pay up
Netflix announced a new feature on Monday called Profile Transfer after months of testing in a few countries around the world. The feature allows users to move their “personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings” to a new account, according to the company’s press release.
The Verge
Android’s audio output switcher may soon let you pick cast devices, too
Google may soon start letting you pick from cast devices when using the audio output switcher on Android 13, according to Esper’s Mishaal Rahman. The output switcher, which was first introduced in Android 11, currently only lets you swap between media playback sessions on paired Bluetooth devices, such as wireless headphones or a speaker.
The Verge
Gadgets that break things: our favorite hacking hardware
A new series looking at hardware built for hacking. Not all gadgets are meant to make life easier. Some gadgets break things, exploiting cracks in our digital systems, prying them open, and crawling inside. Most often used by penetration testers — a kind of white-hat hacker hired to test a company’s security by breaking in themselves — these gadgets serve as a kind of road map to the most common vulnerabilities in our digital world.
The Verge
Everything you need to know about Meta’s moderation controversy in India
Meta — Facebook and Instagram’s parent company — is currently at the center of controversy in India, where a local publication claims the company removed an Instagram post on behalf of an Indian politician. Meta has since pushed back on these claims and accuses the outlet of using “fabricated” evidence, which may actually be the case based on Meta’s rebuttals and the findings from users online.
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 6 is only $20 more than it was during Amazon’s recent Prime Day event
As expected, the sun has set on Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, along with the litany of counter sales running elsewhere. Despite this, however, there are still plenty of solid deals to check out at Amazon and Best Buy, many of which are holdouts from earlier in the week. Some of these products may not be available for their lowest prices ever, true, but they’re still worth a look if you missed them earlier this week.
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. The acquisition of Parler would give West, legally known as Ye, control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions with no gatekeeper. The question is, who will listen? Even among the new breed of largely right-wing, far-right and libertarian social apps that purport to support free speech by having looser rules and moderation, Parler’s user base is tiny — and with competition only increasing for...
The Verge
TikTok is raising the age requirement for going live and introducing adult-only streams
TikTok is updating its livestream system to limit kids from going live and to allow streamers to only reach adults. In a blog post, TikTok announced a slew of changes to its livestream feature, including new age gating methods and creator tools. Currently, anyone with at least 1,000 followers who’s over the age of 16 can start a livestream on TikTok, and people over 18 can send and receive tips — one of the ways creators make money on the platform. Beginning November 23rd, only users 18 and up will be able to host a livestream.
The Verge
Nintendo Switch Sports will be back online this week following game-breaking bug
Nintendo says it will be bringing Nintendo Switch Sports back online after it shut down the servers due to a bug last week. The servers will return when a patch, version 1.2.2, begins rolling out on Tuesday, according to a Google-translated support page on Nintendo’s Japanese website (via VGC). A second patch scheduled for Thursday, version 1.2.3, will once again let you back up your saves to Nintendo’s cloud services.
The Verge
Straight Talk is offering a prepaid version of Verizon’s 5G home internet
Straight Talk, a subsidiary of Verizon’s Tracfone provider, is now offering a prepaid 5G home internet service that you can sign up for without having to go through a credit check. The $45 per month service uses Verizon’s 5G and 4G networks and a router, available at “nearly 2,000 Walmart stores across the country,” according to a press release, to provide home internet without having to have a company come and hook up a modem. But while the company pitches it as an affordable option, there are definitely some considerations you’ll want to take into account if you’re looking to get cellular internet as cheaply as possible.
The Verge
Former Bayonetta voice actor urges boycott of Bayonetta 3
Over the weekend, in a shocking series of videos shared on Twitter, Hellena Taylor, Bayonetta’s original voice actor, shared that the reason she did not return for Bayonetta 3 was because of an “insulting” offer for the role. As a result, she’s asking fans to boycott the game, which releases on October 28th.
The Verge
The WiFi Coconut is a router’s evil twin
Wi-Fi is how most people connect to the internet most of the time — but from a security standpoint, it’s a remarkably wobbly foundation. We treat Wi-Fi connections like hardened tunnels to wherever we’re connecting on the internet, but there’s nothing inherently private about the signal. Wi-Fi is just radio, and like any radio, the signals go out in all directions all the time. Anyone with the right antenna can listen to what’s being broadcast, and it’s nearly impossible to tell that they’re doing it. Even more dangerous, anyone can offer Wi-Fi, so it’s hard to be absolutely sure who you’re connecting to. This is why hardened systems like SecureDrop often pull out a computer’s Wi-Fi card completely. Without wireless capability, the attack surface of a device shrinks dramatically.
The Verge
Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform is reportedly struggling to keep users
Horizon Worlds, Meta’s social universe set in virtual reality (VR), is reportedly struggling to gain and keep users. According to internal documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Horizon Worlds currently has around 200,000 monthly active users, a dip from the 300,000-user milestone Meta confirmed it hit back in February.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
The Verge
Microsoft’s out-of-date driver list left Windows PCs open to malware attacks for years
Microsoft failed to properly protect Windows PCs from malicious drivers for nearly three years, according to a report from Ars Technica. Although Microsoft says its Windows updates add new malicious drivers to a blocklist downloaded by devices, Ars Technica found these updates never actually stuck. This gap in coverage left...
