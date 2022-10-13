Read full article on original website
Related
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
Tree Hugger
Retired Couple's Zero Waste Tiny Home Features a 'Reverse Loft'
With people becoming more aware of how their lifestyles can impact their environment, we've seen a slow but sure shift of people adopting the idea of living a fuller life, with less stuff. That might mean reining in impulsive consumerist habits, flying less, eating and buying local, or living in a smaller home. The notion of a simpler lifestyle is catching on and not only with the younger generation: It is also making sense with a growing number of boomer retirees who want to leave a healthier planet behind for their children and grandchildren.
Holy mouldy! Two-bed terraced house in York goes on the market for £175,000 - despite walls covered in black mould
Buyers have been left horrified by a £175,000 terraced house on the market covered in black mould. Viewers voiced concern after seeing the condition of the two-bedroom home in York. A picture of the bathroom reveals walls covered in black mould, while downstairs the kitchen has white and black...
I toured a desert mansion with a buried pool, glass stargazing ceilings, and $6,500 Airbnb fee — see inside
The Kellogg Doolittle House is a sprawling, three-bedroom home in Joshua Tree, California, which blends organic and brutalist architectural styles. It rents for $6,500 and more per night on Airbnb Luxe, and I recently toured it. The house was designed by renowned architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for an artist couple,...
'I Built a Home in a Cave, Now I Rent It Out For Thousands'
When I was 17, I was kicked out of high school and moved to Moab, a mining town in Utah. At the time, the town had 5,000 people living in it. It was then that I began to mine. I worked my way through college working at seven different mines. In 1980, a few years after graduating college, I bought 40 acres of land near Boulder, Utah. It was always my dream to mine a cave in the wilderness, away from the city. I bought it for $25,000, and a lot of my friends thought that it was a foolish decision because the land had nothing on it.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
yankodesign.com
This tiny cabin raised on stilts provides stunning views of a Canadian river and forest
Located in the midst of a boreal forest, in the heart of Charlevoix, Canada is a tiny cabin raised on stilts called ‘UHU’. Quite literally translating to ‘owl’ in the Innu language, the UHU cabin is nested 12 meters in the air, with stunning views of the Saint-Laurence river to greet you every morning. Designed by Repère Boréal, UHU is the ultimate weekend getaway you’ve been searching for.
getnews.info
Dream Habitat Furniture Is Turning Houses into Homes with Their Distinct and Cost-effective Furniture Pieces
The furniture store prioritizes affordability and has inaugurated a simple and seamless financing option for customers with low credit. Moving into a new home is usually accompanied by joy and excitement from the members of the family, as such a change signals a fresh start and the opportunity to make new memories in a different location. This joy is often short-lived when the family is faced with the decision of setting up their home to meet their standards, goals, and style. A considerable percentage of designing the home revolves around the purchase of furniture that meets the desired aesthetic without breaking the bank. Dream Habitat Furniture is committed to easing this challenging aspect of interior design for all homes.
Take a look inside a $3 million luxury yacht that features a built-in barbecue, wet bar, and a huge engine room
The Princess F65 yacht was on display at the Southampton International Boat show in England in September.
dornob.com
Casa TO: Concrete Cutouts Surprise and Delight in a Modern Mexico Hotel
The views are so serene and beautiful on La Punta Zicatela, a stretch of coast in Oaxaca, Mexico, that you might be tempted to frame them at every possible opportunity. That’s exactly what Ludwig Godefroy Architecture has done with its spectacular Casa TO, a small boutique hotel consisting of dramatic concrete shapes and cutouts. Designed with surfers in mind, the hotel aims to pay tribute to the landscape and its cultural history in bold new architectural terms. The design feels distinctly Mexican, but with a fresh modern spin and features that flout the common perception of concrete as cold and unwelcoming.
getnews.info
VIETDAI’s Pet Cleaning Products Make Pets Free from Dirt and Sold in Over 30 Countries
VIETDAI introduces its pet wipes with a hypoallergenic formula containing all-natural ingredients that help maintain healthy skin and pet coats. These products have been sold in over 30 countries in the world, and popular in Europe, North America, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. These wipes do not have harmful chemicals or dyes that can harm the pet’s skin and hair. Pet wipes can remove dirt from fur and can also be used to clean the animal’s paws. Pet wipes will leave the pet’s coat silky, soft, and shiny. These wipes contain aloe vera, which is excellent for animals with sensitive skin. In addition, Pet Wipes are specially formulated to be gentle on the pets’ skin. Pet Wipes will leave the pet smelling great even after a long day out doing whatever it is that they like to do. The hypoallergenic formula is specifically designed for dogs, cats, and other furry friends, so pet owners know it will work on all breeds and sizes.
getnews.info
Eco Solar Lights Introduces Eco-Friendly Solar Bollard Pathway Lights
Eco Solar Lights introduces its eco-friendly solar bollard light products for gardens and pathways. Solar bollard lights outdoors are designed to be used with different types of bollards or posts like concrete, stone, wood, or metal. They can also be used independently with a base for stability if required. These decorative lights are suitable for commercial and domestic use and come in a wide range of colors, including bold ones such as green, blue, and yellow.
Free Plans For 64 Square Foot Tiny Home
In an earlier article, I wrote about how there were people who built proper houses with amenities like running water and power and furniture all within sixty-four square feet - a pretty impressive feat for a fully furnished living space! However, it is also very useful for me to let people know that there is a specific tiny house plan for creating an 8-foot by 8-foot tiny house that might not be able to hold a whole family, but is described as being something that can suffice for two persons and can have more added to it later if you need more space.
A 693-Square-Foot California Condo’s Renovation Turned a Tired Space into a Modern, Playful Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Jahzeel Cabada, Joseph Babcock, and cats Polly and Whiskey. Location: North Park, San Diego, California. Size: 693 square feet. Type of Home:...
This Target Bench Transformed My Bedroom Into a Relaxing Haven
I'll be honest: I find interior design so difficult. (That's one of *many* reasons why I'm a writer and not a home-design expert.) Not only is it complicated to figure out what to put where, but it also gets costly when you add a bunch of pieces to your cart. For that reason, I've been putting together my new apartment slowly but surely. My game plan has been to focus on one room at a time and add furniture and decor as I come across pieces I like instead of investing in it all at once. First up? My bedroom. I purchased a bed frame, mattress, dresser, and side tables, and then came the struggle: I knew I wanted a bench at the end of my bed, but I couldn't find one that spoke to me until I came across the Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Upholstered Natural Wood Accent Bench ($200) at Target, which conveniently matched my bed frame perfectly — and looked really cozy. Ahead, I break down everything you need to know about it in case it's exactly what you're looking for, too.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: HGTV’s “Farmhouse Fixer” Brightens a 19th Century Home’s Kitchen and Laundry Room
Michelle and Peter spent 16 years saving for a renovation in their Ipswich, Massachusetts farmhouse before they decided that it was time to make some updates. The couple called in farmhouse expert Jonathan Knight to help them give their 1880s home a modern refresh. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Farmhouse Fixer,” Jonathan and his team tackled several of the house’s problem areas, including the kitchen and mudroom.
Big Sales On Power Generators: Prepare For Emergencies Now, Thank Yourself Later
When the power goes out, you'll be grateful you made this brilliant purchase.
Comments / 0