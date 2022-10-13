Community Yield Farming (CYF) started as an experimental project by African co-founders Bright and Kalvin, with a mission to present a fully transparent digital currency to the world and the next primary currency of Africa. With Blockchain technology, the two creators managed to secure a token backed by an algorithm that nobody could access or interfere with, not even the developers. Though the open-source smart contract code is visible to anyone, anytime, for all transaction history, the CYF token cannot be altered, making it ideal for anyone seeking a high-performing decentralized currency. This protocol ensures fair accountability and transparency, a challenge that still plagues the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world, especially in Africa. By addressing these two major factors, the two entrepreneurs are set to be the catalyst of an economic paradigm shift in Africa, with a revolutionary digital currency that is now quickly adopted across borders, and soon to be the official, universally recognized digital currency of the African continent.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO