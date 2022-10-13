ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

ocolly.com

Stadium Scene: Heim, Horned Frogs and Hysteria

What started out as a low roar built exponentially as the comeback fell into place. Fort Worth was rocking as Oklahoma State took on TCU in a heartbreaking overtime loss for the Cowboys. To kick off the day, a stop at Heim Barbeque. One of the most premiere barbecue restaurants...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU moves up to No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

TCU has moved into the top 10 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 Poll following their 43-40 win over Oklahoma State in double-overtime Saturday night. The Frogs vaulted five spots in each poll, moving up to No. 8 in both polls. It is the highest ranking for the...
FORT WORTH, TX
SMU Daily Campus

Two arrests this week involving separate offenses on female SMU students

SMU police arrested a rideshare driver Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting an SMU student after driving her to campus earlier that morning. The arrest is the second this week involving an offense on a female student. SMU police arrested another unidentified man Wednesday in an unrelated incident for the unlawful restraint of a female student who accepted a ride to campus from east of Central Expressway.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking

A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas

5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

A Fort Worth Resident Is Building a Canned Ranch Water Dynasty

When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Southern Methodist University grad Katie Beal Brown and her husband happened to be at her family’s West Texas ranch, near Fort Davis and Marfa. They’d been living in New York City for several years, but the ongoing pandemic prompted them to move back to Texas, where they ultimately settled in Fort Worth. It also offered Brown a chance to crack the hard seltzer market with a project she already had in the works. Seeing that the vodka-based drinks end of it was starting to overload, she thought there might be room for a West Texas favorite: Ranch Water.
FORT WORTH, TX

