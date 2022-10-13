Read full article on original website
Related
ocolly.com
OSU vs TCU Twitter reaction: Dykes bawling and Johnston balling
The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys traveled to Fort Worth to battle the No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon. The victor would come out of the game as the only undefeated team in the Big 12. Football fans were active on Twitter all game long and before the...
What TCU needs to happen to make College Football Playoff after Oklahoma State win
The TCU Horned Frogs are a perfect 6-0 at the halfway point after beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home in overtime. Not since the inaugural College Football Playoff have the TCU Horned Frogs felt so alive. It might be Sonny Dykes’ first year in Fort Worth, but he has...
ocolly.com
Stadium Scene: Heim, Horned Frogs and Hysteria
What started out as a low roar built exponentially as the comeback fell into place. Fort Worth was rocking as Oklahoma State took on TCU in a heartbreaking overtime loss for the Cowboys. To kick off the day, a stop at Heim Barbeque. One of the most premiere barbecue restaurants...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Grades: Big 12 Officials Get an ‘F’ After Embarrassing Substitution Rule Debacle
Officiating: F- There were missed calls here and there in this game just as is there is every game — but the unevenness in which this game was officiated especially stands out. In the first half, OSU’s defense subbed late after TCU’s offense subbed late — an opportunity by...
tcu360.com
No. 13 TCU football rallies to beat No. 8 Oklahoma State in double overtime
No. 13 TCU erased a 17-point deficit to defeat No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in double overtime on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are the only undefeated team remaining in the Big 12 Conference. Sophomore safety Bud Clark’s first career interception came with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. After...
Updated college football rankings: How TCU’s win over Oklahoma State impacts the Top 25
TCU’s thrilling overtime victory over Oklahoma State is sure to switch things up in the Top 10 as the Horned Frogs took control of the Big 12. TCU and Oklahoma State came into Saturday knowing they would be in a dogfight for an edge in the Big 12 standings.
247Sports
TCU moves up to No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
TCU has moved into the top 10 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 Poll following their 43-40 win over Oklahoma State in double-overtime Saturday night. The Frogs vaulted five spots in each poll, moving up to No. 8 in both polls. It is the highest ranking for the...
2 North Texas universities make top 10 list of the best colleges & universities in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you went to one of these 10 schools in Texas, a new study says you were a part of the best. A new report commissioned by WalletHub compared more than 900 universities across the country across 30 key metrics measuring quality, and two North Texas schools made the top 10 list.
KHOU
Oops: SMU's live pony mascot had an accident during his touchdown celebration run
DALLAS — When you gotta go, you gotta go. SMU learned that the hard way Friday night, despite a 40-34 home win over Navy to snap a three-game losing streak. After the Mustangs scored early in the third quarter, two handlers escorted SMU's live pony mascot, Peruna, onto the field for his customary celebration run.
SMU Daily Campus
Two arrests this week involving separate offenses on female SMU students
SMU police arrested a rideshare driver Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting an SMU student after driving her to campus earlier that morning. The arrest is the second this week involving an offense on a female student. SMU police arrested another unidentified man Wednesday in an unrelated incident for the unlawful restraint of a female student who accepted a ride to campus from east of Central Expressway.
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
dmagazine.com
Hospital History: How Baylor University Medical Center Became ‘A Hospital of Great Importance’
In the late 19th century, Dallas’ population began to boom, and with the growth came more pollution and disease that spread through the dirt streets of Dallas. During this time, Parkland and the now-closed St. Paul hospitals opened. Even with these new hospitals doing their best to verify skills,...
blackchronicle.com
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
North Texas Getting Its First State Park In 25 Years
North Texans, get out your tents and hiking boots! A new state park will soon be open to the public. For several years now, Palo Pinto Mountain State Park has been in the planning stages and will be the first new state park in a quarter of a century. Palo...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas
5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Eater
A Fort Worth Resident Is Building a Canned Ranch Water Dynasty
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Southern Methodist University grad Katie Beal Brown and her husband happened to be at her family’s West Texas ranch, near Fort Davis and Marfa. They’d been living in New York City for several years, but the ongoing pandemic prompted them to move back to Texas, where they ultimately settled in Fort Worth. It also offered Brown a chance to crack the hard seltzer market with a project she already had in the works. Seeing that the vodka-based drinks end of it was starting to overload, she thought there might be room for a West Texas favorite: Ranch Water.
Comments / 0