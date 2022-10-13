ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?

HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await

For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole. Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing. Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he’s won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Houston Texans make major change

Even though the Houston Texans actually won their most recent game before their off week this week, the team has still been struggling mightily the past several seasons, going just 1-3-1 so far this year, 3-14 last year and 3-13 the year before. As a result, it looks like the team is making a major change at the executive level.
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

The Best Sports Bars in Houston

With so many worthy craft breweries, fancy cocktail bars, and bespoke wine bars in Houston, the good ol’ sports bar often gets overlooked. But Houston is stacked with ‘em, and some ace ones at that. Whether you’re looking for high-end sporting clubs dripping in flatscreens or a grungy, no-frills pub where everybody doesn’t need to know your name because they’re watching the damn game, these Houston sports bars are a slam dunk. Or a grand slam…or whatever other analogy works with the games you’ll be watching today. Here’s where to get your fill of grub, booze, and sports in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy