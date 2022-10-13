Read full article on original website
Total ticket sales for Mariners’ home playoff games higher than any other MLB team in postseason
Ticket company StubHub announced Friday that ticket sales for Mariners’ home games during the American League Division Series outpace those of any other active team in the postseason. Saturday’s Game 3 matchup between the Mariners and the Houston Astros is the highest-selling Division Series game. According to StubHub,...
Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
The Houston Astros posted a photo on social media that made Seattle Mariners fans indeclinably upset.
ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?
HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Just what Seahawks’ so-far awful defense doesn’t need: Al Woods missing from its middle
The big nose tackle co-captain has been ine of the few positives in what’s been a truly bad unit. He’s doubtful to play vs. Arizona.
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
ALDS Game 3: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Astros (2-0) took the first 2 games of the series against the Seattle Mariners (0-2) and will look for the sweep Saturday. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET (TBS) at T-Mobile Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Astros vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Astros survive 18-inning marathon in Seattle: Best memes and tweets
After 17 scoreless innings, the Houston Astros got the run they needed to help clinch the Game 3 win over the Seattle Mariners and advance to the ALCS. The Houston Astros are once again ALCS bound. This time, for the sixth consecutive season, but it did not come easy. Houston...
Sources: Easterby Fired By Texans Effective Immediately Our Live Reaction
Sources: Jack Easterby Fired By Texans Effective Immediately Our Live Reaction & Thoughts
Seattle to leave roof open for Game 3 with Astros despite 'unhealthy' air
Air quality has deteriorated in advance of Houston's matchup against the Mariners due to wildfires.
Astros' Correa to Play in Puerto Rican Winter League
Houston Astros prospect J.C. Correa will continue an already long season in Puerto Rico.
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole. Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing. Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he’s won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.
NFL world reacts as Houston Texans make major change
Even though the Houston Texans actually won their most recent game before their off week this week, the team has still been struggling mightily the past several seasons, going just 1-3-1 so far this year, 3-14 last year and 3-13 the year before. As a result, it looks like the team is making a major change at the executive level.
Astros fans, pick up your gear! Team store stocked with all your merch
The Astros have done it again! The Union Station Team Store opens Sunday as the team advances to the ALCS.
NBA Opening Night Odds, ‘SO/UP’ Bets: 76ers-Celtics, Lakers-Warriors
Odds and bets for the NBA’s opening games featuring the Celtics hosting the 76ers and the defending champion Warriors welcoming the Lakers.
Houston, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Houston. The Cypress Falls High School football team will have a game with Cypress Woods High School on October 15, 2022, 11:00:00. The Logos Preparatory Academy football team will have a game with The Emery/Weiner School on October 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Best Sports Bars in Houston
With so many worthy craft breweries, fancy cocktail bars, and bespoke wine bars in Houston, the good ol’ sports bar often gets overlooked. But Houston is stacked with ‘em, and some ace ones at that. Whether you’re looking for high-end sporting clubs dripping in flatscreens or a grungy, no-frills pub where everybody doesn’t need to know your name because they’re watching the damn game, these Houston sports bars are a slam dunk. Or a grand slam…or whatever other analogy works with the games you’ll be watching today. Here’s where to get your fill of grub, booze, and sports in Houston.
