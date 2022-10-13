US high school seniors of 2022 had lowest average ACT score in more than three decades. But scores have for years been going down

It seems many American high schoolers are not just unprepared for college; it appears they also lack the basic knowledge a high school education is meant to provide. According to a recent report examining national ACT scores, American high school students' ACT scores have dropped dramatically in the past year. The released data highlights the staggering fact that few high school students, even before the pandemic, are academically prepared to attend college. While the most recent decline shows the impact of COVID-era school closures on students' learning, consistently low scores draw attention to the fundamental flaws at the core of many of America's government-run schools.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO