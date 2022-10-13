Read full article on original website
Related
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mother
The former child star, who appeared in "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," pled guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Waite.
International Business Times
Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive
A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
California woman, 20, is charged with murdering dad-of-five, 43, by mowing him down with car after she accused him of trying to run over a cat
A 20-year-old woman in California has been charged with murder after ramming her car into a father-of-five she accused of trying to run over a cat, said prosecutors. After a verbal altercation in Cypress on Sunday evening, Hannah Star Esser got into her Honda Civic and accelerated towards Victor Anthony Luis, 43, causing his body to 'flip several times before landing in the street,' said prosecutors.
‘I’m Sick Of These Black Bastards’: NC Sheriff’s Abhorrently Racist Rant Recorded, Exposed By Cop
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene was recorded saying, "I’m sick of these black bastards,” along with many other racist statements. The post ‘I’m Sick Of These Black Bastards’: NC Sheriff’s Abhorrently Racist Rant Recorded, Exposed By Cop appeared first on NewsOne.
Georgia Attorney Sentenced for Road Rage Murder of Man He Suspected of Throwing a Golf Ball at His Mercedes
A 47-year-old Georgia attorney may spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes Benz by running the man down with the luxury sedan. A Fulton County jury on Tuesday returned a guilty verdict against Bryan Keith Schmitt...
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
Woman found guilty after killing pregnant mom, cutting out her unborn baby
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
AOL Corp
A Texas woman is accused of offering a migrant a ride and then holding her baby for ransom for months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride earlier this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on...
Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping
A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
Teachers of autistic boy who froze to death when NYPD cop father 'made him sleep on garage floor in depths of winter' claims they 'flooded CPS with calls' because they were worried about his safety
The teachers of an autistic boy who froze to death when his NYPD cop father allegedly made him sleep on the garage floor claims that they flooded Child Protection Services with calls about his welfare. Thomas Zubko-Valva, eight, froze to death on January 17, 2020, after his father, Michael Valva,...
Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card
More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Black man will spend 25 years in prison for doing this to ex-girlfriend
On Sept.19, Ralph Haywood Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison after shooting his ex-girlfriend and her friend, and then kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. Jones pled guilty to one count of kidnapping on April 18, 2022, in Barrow County. In June 2019, Jones and his ex-girlfriend were planning to go...
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
Idaho Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty in Case Involving Meth Hidden with Sriracha Sauce
An Idaho man was recently sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges after hiding methamphetamine in condiment bottles – including sriracha and mustard. Derek Bryan Lee Gandall, 41, was sentenced to spend 5-10 years in state prison last Wednesday by Seventh District Judge Bruce L. Pickett after pleading guilty to felony drug trafficking.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1