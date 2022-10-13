Read full article on original website
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’
Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
‘Paloma’ Receives Film Prize at Revigorated Rio Fest
The Rio Intl. Film Festival wrapped Monday amid political tension and with a strong local competition that awarded Marcelo Gomes’ “Paloma” the top film prize. It is based on the true story of a poor trans woman who struggled to marry her partner in a religious ceremony.
Dove Cameron’s Queer Anthem ‘Boyfriend’ Poised for Grammy Love: ‘Mind-Blowing,’ Says Singer
When Dove Cameron sat down to write “Boyfriend,” the 26-year-old singer-actor thought no one would ever hear it. “It was my first foray into trying to write for myself,” Cameron tells Variety. “I was like, ‘I just want to write a song that I know no one’s gonna hear, just for me as an experiment.’”
Movistar+ Creates a Culture That Attracts Talent
At September’s San Sebastian Festival, Movistar+, Spain’s biggest content investor, hosted a press conference for the world premiere of its newest original, “Offworld” (“Apagón”), featuring five stories, all set in a Spain without electricity, the result of a massive solar storm. On-stage, fielding...
Solange adds to the discourse surrounding Bill Murray amid 'Being Mortal' scandal
Solange has appeared to endorse a tweet accusing Bill Murray of putting 'both his hands into' her scalp after asking her if she was wearing a wig.
Fremantle, Samsung Create Jamie Oliver FAST Channel- Mipcom Global Bulletin
Fremantle is partnering with electronics giant Samsung to bring a dedicated FAST channel, “The Jamie Oliver Channel” to audiences in the U.K. Available from 12th October, the channel is dedicated to the most well-known titles from the British chef, catering to Samsung TV Plus watchers with cooking content for all occasions.
Film Movement Takes North American Rights to ‘Alam,’ Trailer Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)
The North American rights to Firas Khoury’s coming-of-age drama “Alam” (The Flag) have been sold to Film Movement. The film premiered at Toronto Film Festival, and will be playing in competition at Rome Film Festival on Tuesday. The first trailer debuts here (below). MPM Premium is handling international sales.
Novel by Sri Lanka's Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize
LONDON — (AP) — Writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction on Monday for “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida,” a satirical “afterlife noir” set during Sri Lanka’s brutal civil war. Karunatilaka, one of Sri Lanka’s leading authors, won the...
A.V. Rockwell’s ‘A Thousand and One,’ Starring Teyana Taylor, Sets 2023 Release Date
Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell in her feature-length directorial debut, the film centers on unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Taylor), who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. As the film’s official description explains, the story follows mother and son “holding onto their secret and each other,” as they “set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.”
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dies at age 53
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Musician Mike Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie,” has died, according to a close friend. He was 53. Jackie Bogenberger said Schank had been battling cancer in recent months and died Thursday. “American Movie” won...
