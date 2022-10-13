ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’

Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
‘Paloma’ Receives Film Prize at Revigorated Rio Fest

The Rio Intl. Film Festival wrapped Monday amid political tension and with a strong local competition that awarded Marcelo Gomes’ “Paloma” the top film prize. It is based on the true story of a poor trans woman who struggled to marry her partner in a religious ceremony.
FIFA
Movistar+ Creates a Culture That Attracts Talent

At September’s San Sebastian Festival, Movistar+, Spain’s biggest content investor, hosted a press conference for the world premiere of its newest original, “Offworld” (“Apagón”), featuring five stories, all set in a Spain without electricity, the result of a massive solar storm. On-stage, fielding...
TV & VIDEOS
Fremantle, Samsung Create Jamie Oliver FAST Channel- Mipcom Global Bulletin

Fremantle is partnering with electronics giant Samsung to bring a dedicated FAST channel, “The Jamie Oliver Channel” to audiences in the U.K. Available from 12th October, the channel is dedicated to the most well-known titles from the British chef, catering to Samsung TV Plus watchers with cooking content for all occasions.
BUSINESS
A.V. Rockwell’s ‘A Thousand and One,’ Starring Teyana Taylor, Sets 2023 Release Date

Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell in her feature-length directorial debut, the film centers on unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Taylor), who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. As the film’s official description explains, the story follows mother and son “holding onto their secret and each other,” as they “set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.”
MOVIES

