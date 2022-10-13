Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it can lead to...
‘He was in pain’: Family whose son died by suicide shares his story to help other parents, children
The American Academy of Pediatrics and several other associations have declared the state of child and adolescent mental health a national emergency. Suicide is the third-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24 in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Channel 9′s Scott...
artofhealthyliving.com
5 Common Mental Health Disorders In Teens
In an unstable world, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic sparked mass uncertainty and uneasiness across the globe, nearly everyone was affected by increased levels of depression and anxiety that permeated for nearly two years as humanity searched for answers. Some underlying issues were brought to the surface through forced isolation and being robbed of social interaction as well.
Psych Centra
Cognitive Signs of Stress
Stress can have both physical and cognitive effects. Here are 5 cognitive signs of stress and how this can affect you later in life. Stress is a natural human response that we developed in order to be aware of, and protect ourselves from, danger. Although it’s often painted as such,...
MedicalXpress
Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs—all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been...
MedCity News
Chronic loneliness is killing people: The solution is personal
Loneliness is more than a state of being. It can make the difference between health and sickness, even between life and death. Among people aged 60 and older who regularly feel alone — what I would call the condition of “chronic loneliness” — 45 percent have an increased risk of dying sooner than their socially-connected peers. Just this month, the American Heart Association highlighted the risks between cardiovascular disease and loneliness and social isolation. And a new study from the University of Michigan linked the length of loneliness to accelerated memory decline.
Psych Centra
All About ADHD Burnout
Living and working with ADHD can be tough itself, so what happens when you add burnout to the mix? Mindfulness and boundaries can help. Burnout is a persistent feeling of mental and physical exhaustion, often due to prolonged stress, such as at work or school. It often comes with:. decreased...
newsymom.com
Learn the Signs regarding mental health and suicide
Learn the Signs to protect those around you regarding mental health and suicide. Learn the signs and help protect those you care about. You might not be certain your friend is displaying worrisome signs regarding their mental health. Here are a few signs to look for as a guide:. Impulsive...
CNET
Kids Should Be Screened for Anxiety Starting at Age 8, Health Experts Say
Children as young as 8 years old should be screened for anxiety by their doctor, according to a new recommendation statement by the US Preventive Services Task Force. Kids 12 and older should be screened for major depressive disorder, according to another recommendation published Tuesday. The Task Force issues recommendations...
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Sleep at Each Stage of Life
Insufficient sleep creates different challenges throughout life: lack of cognitive processing for children, increased fall risks for seniors. Insomnia can persist for months and can impact other health concerns. Supporting sleep can create a cascade of lifelong, positive health effects. Through each life stage, sleep is critical to our mental,...
Comments / 0