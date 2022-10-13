ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Geoffrey Booth

Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction

By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
artofhealthyliving.com

5 Common Mental Health Disorders In Teens

In an unstable world, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic sparked mass uncertainty and uneasiness across the globe, nearly everyone was affected by increased levels of depression and anxiety that permeated for nearly two years as humanity searched for answers. Some underlying issues were brought to the surface through forced isolation and being robbed of social interaction as well.
Psych Centra

Cognitive Signs of Stress

Stress can have both physical and cognitive effects. Here are 5 cognitive signs of stress and how this can affect you later in life. Stress is a natural human response that we developed in order to be aware of, and protect ourselves from, danger. Although it’s often painted as such,...
MedCity News

Chronic loneliness is killing people: The solution is personal

Loneliness is more than a state of being. It can make the difference between health and sickness, even between life and death. Among people aged 60 and older who regularly feel alone — what I would call the condition of “chronic loneliness” — 45 percent have an increased risk of dying sooner than their socially-connected peers. Just this month, the American Heart Association highlighted the risks between cardiovascular disease and loneliness and social isolation. And a new study from the University of Michigan linked the length of loneliness to accelerated memory decline.
Psych Centra

All About ADHD Burnout

Living and working with ADHD can be tough itself, so what happens when you add burnout to the mix? Mindfulness and boundaries can help. Burnout is a persistent feeling of mental and physical exhaustion, often due to prolonged stress, such as at work or school. It often comes with:. decreased...
newsymom.com

Learn the Signs regarding mental health and suicide

Learn the Signs to protect those around you regarding mental health and suicide. Learn the signs and help protect those you care about. You might not be certain your friend is displaying worrisome signs regarding their mental health. Here are a few signs to look for as a guide:. Impulsive...
CNET

Kids Should Be Screened for Anxiety Starting at Age 8, Health Experts Say

Children as young as 8 years old should be screened for anxiety by their doctor, according to a new recommendation statement by the US Preventive Services Task Force. Kids 12 and older should be screened for major depressive disorder, according to another recommendation published Tuesday. The Task Force issues recommendations...
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Sleep at Each Stage of Life

Insufficient sleep creates different challenges throughout life: lack of cognitive processing for children, increased fall risks for seniors. Insomnia can persist for months and can impact other health concerns. Supporting sleep can create a cascade of lifelong, positive health effects. Through each life stage, sleep is critical to our mental,...

