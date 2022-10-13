ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh shooting suspect identified as younger brother of slain victim, law enforcement source says

The suspected gunman in Thursday's deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been identified as the younger brother of one of the five people killed in the rampage, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News. The suspect, who was identified as a 15-year-old boy, is the brother of 16-year-old James Roger Thompson, CBS News' Pat Milton reports.
