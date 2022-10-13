Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Related
Camden Chat
Monday MLB postseason thread: Guardians at Yankees
The Division Series portion of the postseason comes to a close this evening. If you refer to our “Rooting guide to the American League playoffs” you will see that the two teams playing tonight possess relatively little Orioles-adjacent interest. The Yankees do have a couple guys that used to don the orange and black, but...they’re the Yankees?
Camden Chat
Which free agents best match the pitching profiles of the Orioles' 2022 starting rotation?
I recently posted on the Orioles subreddit about the Orioles signing Noah Syndergaard. One of the comments caught my attention. They said "his stuff is basically nothing like what the O’s look for in pitchers". That got me thinking. What are the Orioles looking for in their free agent signings? I dug into it a little bit and will be ranking the free agent pitchers available by how similar they are to the Orioles 2022 starters in terms of stuff.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
MLB Postseason: Phillies fans heading out to San Diego and gearing up back home
"Just say a number-- I'm going out there, it doesn't matter. We need some red in that sea of yellow and brown," said Phillies fan Louis Priolo.
Camden Chat
Monday Bird Droppings: The playoffs roll on with two former Orioles still standing
As is to be expected, there isn’t much Orioles news to talk about. It’s still the postseason, after all. But how about that postseason? It’s not going the way many thought it would. If you weren’t paying attention over the weekend, both the Dodgers and Braves have...
Camden Chat
Orioles prospect season in review: Joey Ortiz
Joey Ortiz entered Baltimore’s system back in 2019 with a lauded reputation at shortstop. Ortiz fit the mold as a talented college prospect that played up the middle and could immediately add depth to a thin farm system. Few doubted his defensive abilities, but the bat was never guaranteed to materialize.
Camden Chat
Saturday Bird Droppings: Orioles claim two Reds catchers
While other GMs are busy watching playoff baseball, Mike Elias is stalking the waiver wire for organizational depth. It seems the Orioles boss is simply built different. Or he is at least very aware that the team needed to improve their catching depth. The Orioles added two catchers to their...
Comments / 0