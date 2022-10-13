ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden Chat

Monday MLB postseason thread: Guardians at Yankees

The Division Series portion of the postseason comes to a close this evening. If you refer to our “Rooting guide to the American League playoffs” you will see that the two teams playing tonight possess relatively little Orioles-adjacent interest. The Yankees do have a couple guys that used to don the orange and black, but...they’re the Yankees?
Camden Chat

Which free agents best match the pitching profiles of the Orioles' 2022 starting rotation?

I recently posted on the Orioles subreddit about the Orioles signing Noah Syndergaard. One of the comments caught my attention. They said "his stuff is basically nothing like what the O’s look for in pitchers". That got me thinking. What are the Orioles looking for in their free agent signings? I dug into it a little bit and will be ranking the free agent pitchers available by how similar they are to the Orioles 2022 starters in terms of stuff.
Camden Chat

Orioles prospect season in review: Joey Ortiz

Joey Ortiz entered Baltimore’s system back in 2019 with a lauded reputation at shortstop. Ortiz fit the mold as a talented college prospect that played up the middle and could immediately add depth to a thin farm system. Few doubted his defensive abilities, but the bat was never guaranteed to materialize.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Saturday Bird Droppings: Orioles claim two Reds catchers

While other GMs are busy watching playoff baseball, Mike Elias is stalking the waiver wire for organizational depth. It seems the Orioles boss is simply built different. Or he is at least very aware that the team needed to improve their catching depth. The Orioles added two catchers to their...
BALTIMORE, MD

