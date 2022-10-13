Read full article on original website
NWA USA Results (10/15/22)
Season 4, Episode 6 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The full episode can be seen on the NWA YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy)
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Hypes Hard to Kill
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account and posted a video of Eddie Edwards hyping up both Hard to Kill and the Fallout tapings the day after. Hard to Kill will be held at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA on Friday, January 13, 2023. Eddie Edwards challenged Josh...
NEW The Show With No Name Results (10/15/22)
Northeast Wrestling held its The Show With No Name event on October 15 from Bethany Town Hall in Bethany, CT. The event will air on Highspots. You can see full results for the show below. – Matt Taven def. Love Doug. – The Cure” Chase (w/ J-Heru) def. Greg Baylor...
KOBK Die Young Results (10/15/22): Billie Starkz, More Appear
KOBK (Kill Or Be Killed) held their Die Young event from the TWE Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee on October 15, 2022. The event was taped and is set to air on IWTV on October 19, 2022. You can read the full results for the show below. Gary Jay defeated Anakin...
NORTH Wrestling The World At Large Results (10/15/22): Kidd Bandit, WARHORSE And More
NORTH Wrestling held its The World At Large event on October 15 from Anarchy Brew, Newcastle. Full results for the show can be found below. – Team War (Rory Coyle & Conor Renshaw) & Crash Boat (Jake Silver & Jack Bandicoot) def. The Landed Gentry (Zeo Knox and Benji) Screwface Ahmed & Big Lou Nixon.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU
KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
Bret Bielema doing something at Illinois he never did at Arkansas
It’s probably a good thing Illinois is a ways away from Arkansas. Because it’s hard to predict the reaction of the Razorbacks’ fan base when they hear: Bret Bielema is a dynamite coach. The former Razorbacks head man had three modest seasons at Arkansas, but bookend years of 3-9 (0-8) and 4-8 (1-7) in the SEC left him five games below .500 and 11-29 in the SEC during his five seasons. During his last season in Fayetteville in 2017, Arkansas as an athletic department underwent one of the ugliest seasons and transitions in years. Now in his second season at Illinois, Bielema...
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/15)
NJPW aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Autumn Action series on October 15. Matches were taped on September 11 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results can be found below. – Doc Gallows def. Che Cabrera. – NJPW...
Hog Fans Shouldn't Worry About Things That Didn't Happen
Having 52-35 lead still wasn't comfortable enough against BYU for Sam Pittman.
ProSouth Wrestling Whatley vs. Black Results (10/14)
ProSouth Wrestling held an event on October 14 from the ProSouth Palace. You can read the full results in the comments below. – YouTube Championship: Cameron Keast (c) def. Josh Breezzyy and Christian Garrett. – Cameron Keast def. James Hardy. – Hardy is uninvited to Harley’s birthday party. –...
Bolivar basketball star Kyle Pock commits to Northern Iowa
The top senior basketball prospect in southwest Missouri announced that he is off the market. Bolivar star Kyle Pock announced on Saturday that he has committed to play college basketball at Northern Iowa. ...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Topeka, KS (10/16/22)
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on October 16 from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas. Full results for the show can be found below. Mustafa Ali def. Chad Gable (with Otis) Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE 24/7 Champion...
El Dorado, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Magnolia High School football team will have a game with El Dorado High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
Two More Names Progress In NJPW World TV Title Tournament
Two more names have progressed to the next round of the NJPW World TV Title Tournament. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 15, EVIL and YOSHI-HASHI advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW World TV Title tournament. EVIL picked up a victory over Aaron Henare in the co-main event while YOSHI-HASHI scored a win over Jeff Cobb in the main event. The pair will square off in their next match on October 27th.
