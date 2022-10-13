Read full article on original website
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
bodyslam.net
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15/22)
WWE held a live event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on October 15. You can read the full results below. – Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.çé and mån.sôör) – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna...
bodyslam.net
Kyle O’Reilly Discusses How He Developed His In Ring Style: “My Style Is Catered To A Company Like All Elite Wrestling”
Kyle O’Reilly believes his in ring style is perfect for AEW. Kyle O’Reilly’s arsenal of moves comes from a long history of wrestling, with a particular penitent for martial arts related moves. He uses a combination of kickboxing and intense grappling exchanges. While speaking to Beyond Type...
bodyslam.net
Melina Claims Gimmick Matches Were Viewed As Punishments During WWE Diva Era
Women’s gimmick matches in the past were viewed as punishment per former WWE Diva Melina. In a recent interview with WrestlePurists, Melina detailed her thoughts on some things from the divas era trickling down into today’s age while also revealing that gimmick matches used to be punishments back in the day.
bodyslam.net
Monday Night RAW Live Results – 10/17/22 – US Title Match, Brock Lesnar And More
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW is set to be a stacked affair even with Triple H not present backstage due to testing positive for Covid-19. This article will be updated as tonight’s Monday Night RAW airs. Follow Corey at @CoreyBrennanBS on Twitter. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can...
bodyslam.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set To Appear On 10/17 WWE Raw
A familiar face is reportedly set to appear on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw. According to a new report from Fightful Select, John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show. JBL, who was seen last month on SmackDown recruiting Happy Corbin, will be given his full entrance, limousine and all, per Sean Ross Sapp. As always, however, plans can change.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces New Segment for 10/20 IMPACTonAXSTV Episode
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce that Frankie Kazarian would officially be turning in his X Division Title. At the end of last weeks episode, Kazarian announced that he would be relinquishing it for Option C, which gives him a shot a Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Title.
bodyslam.net
Triple H Tests Positive For Covid-19, Will Miss Tonight’s Monday Night RAW
Triple H will unfortunately miss tonight’s Monday Night RAW taping due to testing positive for Covid-19. PWInsider have confirmed with WWE that Triple H will not be present at this Monday’s RAW taping due to testing positive for the virus. However, Hunter apparently remains in good spirits and has been in contact with the writing team and producers ahead of the show.
bodyslam.net
EC3 Recalls His Appearance On A Moment Of Bliss, Tells Vince McMahon To Enjoy His Retirement
EC3’s appearance on ‘A Moment Of Bliss’ was never meant to lead anywhere. In February 2019, EC3 appeared on Alexa Bliss’ Raw talk show, A Moment Of Bliss, during which he was interrupted every time he tried to talk. For those who thought that perhaps this was the start of what turned out to be a discarded angle, EC3 has some bad news for you.
bodyslam.net
NORTH Wrestling The World At Large Results (10/15/22): Kidd Bandit, WARHORSE And More
NORTH Wrestling held its The World At Large event on October 15 from Anarchy Brew, Newcastle. Full results for the show can be found below. – Team War (Rory Coyle & Conor Renshaw) & Crash Boat (Jake Silver & Jack Bandicoot) def. The Landed Gentry (Zeo Knox and Benji) Screwface Ahmed & Big Lou Nixon.
bodyslam.net
Greektown Wrestling Powerbomb Symphony Results (10/15/22)
Greektown Wrestling held its Powerbomb Symphony event on October 15 from Eastminster United Church in Toronto, ON. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results below. – Jock Leaves Greektown If He Loses: Jock Samson def. Son of Jason. – The Mane Event def. Halal Beefcake.
bodyslam.net
Producers For This Week’s SmackDown And Other Backstage Notes
This week’s edition of SmackDown saw several matches and segments that furthered multiple major storylines on the blue brand. Fightful Select provided the producer list from this past week’s SmackDown. Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss. Braun Strowman squash: Jason Jordan. LA Knight vs. månsôör: Adam Pearce...
bodyslam.net
New Anthem Sports & IMPACT Wrestling Executive Hypes Joe Doering Merchandise
Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s new VP of Marketing, Lou D’Angeli, posted a picture of himself with a new Joe Doering t-shirt, and hypes the collection of shirts supporting Joe Doering in his fight against brain cancer. Lou was confirmed last month to be hired on full time as...
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Hypes Hard to Kill
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account and posted a video of Eddie Edwards hyping up both Hard to Kill and the Fallout tapings the day after. Hard to Kill will be held at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA on Friday, January 13, 2023. Eddie Edwards challenged Josh...
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (10/14)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the the full results below. – Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson Montana. – Myles...
bodyslam.net
Chris Jericho Comments On Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Promo: “I Don’t Buy A Word Of It!”
Chris Jericho comments on Bray Wyatt’s first promo since returning to WWE. On Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt would make his return to the Blue Brand to close the show and cut a promo that blurred the lines between shoot and work. He would thank fans while speaking of how he felt. Just as Wyatt appeared to be wrapping up the promo, a figure appeared on the titantron and taunted Wyatt.
bodyslam.net
Penta & Fenix in AEW
The Lucha Bros. are one of the best tag teams of the world and one of the most over acts that AEW has to offer, and yet, both wrestlers are far from the singles scene; and let alone the world title scene and they should be there. Most fans of the AEW product will agree that both Penta and Fenix should be on that world title scene, and even have runs with the world title.
bodyslam.net
Toni Storm Puts Over Skye Blue And More: “I Think She’s One Who Will Be A Huge Star.”
Toni Storm believes Skye Blue is going to be a huge star. The young talent is reportedly signed to a deal with AEW and is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in AEW’s women’s division and apparently she has caught the attention of AEW Interim World Champion Toni Storm.
bodyslam.net
NWA USA Results (10/15/22)
Season 4, Episode 6 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The full episode can be seen on the NWA YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy)
bodyslam.net
Bully Ray Says Bray Wyatt Reminds Him Of Character From “The Silence Of The Lambs” Prequel
Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return. At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return to WWE. He would appear on SmackDown the following Friday, delivering an introspective promo before being taunted on the big screen with an image from his past and a message that read, “You don’t know who you’re dealing with, little one. But you will.”
bodyslam.net
AEW Announces Free Meet And Greet Opportunity With Tony Khan
Here’s your chance to meet the President of All Elite Wrestling. Earlier today the promotion Tweeted out that Tony Khan will be taking part in a free meet and greet with fans on Thursday, October 20 in Jacksonville. Per the announcement, fans must present their ticket for Rampage (set...
