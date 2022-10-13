ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

1 stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex overnight, serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police responded around 12:40 a.m. to a stabbing at an apartment complex near Avenue S. and 13th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Noris Davidson, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At the time, no arrests had been made, LPD said.
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street. More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. 1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning. 3 injured in Seagraves...
Sunday crash victim has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ LPD says

LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said. Her vehicle...
1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
BUDs Lubbock 2022 Buddy Walk held Saturday morning at Pirate Stadium

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BUDs Lubbock held their 2022 Buddy Walk on Saturday, to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome and raise money for their care. The walk was held Saturday morning at Lubbock Cooper High School, Pirate Stadium at First United Park, 16302 Loop 493 in Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison

The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance

I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
