scsuhuskies.com
Dachtler’s Early Goal Leads St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer to Win over Wayne State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer (5-6-4, 4-4-4 NSIC) scored early in the first half and held on for a 1-0 victory on the road over Wayne State (2-9-4, 2-7-3 NSIC) on Sunday afternoon in Wayne, Neb. Freshman midfielder Jada Dachtler (Iowa City, Iowa) scored the lone goal for the Huskies, while redshirt sophomore Evie Kohn (West Lakeland, Minn.) recorded the shutout in goal.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Swim and Dive to Impress at Quad Meet
Rochester, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive teams were back in action on Saturday as the Huskies traveled to Rochester, Minn to compete against Mankato, Truman State and UW-La Crosse. The men's team overtook Truman State and UW-La Crosse, as then men scored 1107 points. While the women's team placed second only falling to Mankato, earning a score of 680 points.
scsuhuskies.com
Late Power Play Goal Lifts No. 10 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey to Sweep of Wisconsin
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 10 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (4-0-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) took advantage of its final chance on the power play to seal a 2-1 victory and clinch a series sweep over Wisconsin (0-4-0, 0-2-0 B1G) on Saturday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin native senior forward Grant Cruikshank (Delafield, Wis.) scored in the second period and senior forward Kyler Kupka (Camrose, Alberta) finished off the scoring, as he got his stick on a wrist shot from freshman forward Adam Ingram (West. St. Paul, Manitoba) to give the Huskies the lead for good.
scsuhuskies.com
SCSU takes No. 4/5 Wisconsin to OT, falls in heartbreaker
St. Cloud, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey took a point from No. 4/5 Wisconsin but fell 3-2 in overtime after leading for nearly 54 minutes at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Saturday evening. Jenniina Nylund scored both Huskies goals, striking first at the 4:36 mark...
