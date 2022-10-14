ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Babcock Ranch weathers Ian, never losing electricity, internet or water

 3 days ago
BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Syd Kitson remembers the moment Hurricane Ian started heading toward Babcock Ranch.

“That wind just kept churning and churning,” he described.

It was at that moment that Kitson, who developed the town specifically to be able to withstand hurricanes, first thought about it.

“I said to myself – we’re about to be tested,” he recalled.

After Ian passed right overhead, he realized they did withstand it. Save for some uprooted trees and screen and shingle damage – like at Shannon Treece’s home – Babcock weathered the storm.

And not only that. They never lost electricity – or internet – or water.

“It is certainly a juxtaposition when you’re looking around at what just went through and seeing on TV what folks are dealing with,” Treece explained.

Just a few miles from the town’s center is the field of nearly 700,000 solar panels that helps power the town. In the neighborhoods, there aren’t wires running above the homes.

“We hardened our infrastructure – it’s all underground,” Kitson said, explaining how they kept the lights on during the storm. “And it’s the fact that Florida Power and Light, in addition to the solar, hardened their infrastructure from their power plant – from the grid.”

The town, which was purposefully built well away from the coast and 30 feet above sea level, was naturally spared any storm surge. Meantime, wetlands and rain gardens help drain water that falls from the sky, so there were no flooded homes.

“We are fortunate to be here. And because we didn’t have the damage, we can go and help other people, and we should,” Treece said.

That’s been the goal for Babcock Ranch ever since Ian hit: to go out and help those who weren’t as fortunate.

Kitson also hopes their community can inspire those now rebuilding to build back even stronger.

“You now have an opportunity to do it right from the beginning,” he explained. “So the next time one of these storms comes through, we’re not just going through the same misery and destruction all over again.”

