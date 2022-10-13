GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — There are plenty of issues hindering a Green Bay Packers offense that has produced just 10 points over its last six quarters. The Packers have a pretty good idea where the problems start. “If we don’t block better, it’s hard to do anything,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, a day after an embarrassing 27-10 home loss to the New York Jets. “And I think that was the No. 1 issue yesterday.” The Packers are searching for ways to boost their offense as they carry a two-game skid into a three-game road swing.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 32 MINUTES AGO