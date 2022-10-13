Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend
Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
WMDT.com
18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family
SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
capemayvibe.com
Have you heard?
Breaking News- The Fudge Kitchen at 22nd and the Boardwalk is closed for good at this location only. All their other locations will still be open. The signs are down, and they were moving equipment out today! Our inside sources tell us that another candy store may open there next summer! Stay with us for the latest news from The Wildwoods only @ watchthetramcarplease.com.
WMDT.com
CAMP Rehoboth’s Block Party celebration makes big return after 3-year hiatus
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After 3 years, CAMP Rehoboth’s annual Block Party celebration made its highly anticipated return and brought out residents and visitors of all ages for an afternoon of fun. “It was hard. We had 4 years under our belts and it was becoming very successful. Then rain...
Cape Gazette
Macintire to exhibit at Lavender Fields
Local artist Susan Macintire recently announced an exhibit at Lavender Fields in Milton, which will run from Oct. 16 to 26. While the collection on display will feature traditional subjects such as Delaware landscapes and wildlife, the stars of the show will certainly be the works inspired by her recent trip to Italy.
Cape Gazette
Acclaimed organist to perform Oct. 21 at St. Peter’s in Lewes
A prize-winning musician, who just six years ago was named one of this country’s best young organists, will perform at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21. Caroline Robinson, organist and church musician at the Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta, Ga., will...
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Christmas parade seeks community entries
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company will host and present this year's Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, with the goal to make this year’s event the best ever. Residents, guests, visitors and family members home for the holidays are encouraged to take advantage...
Cape Gazette
Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5
The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
talbotspy.org
Wendy Palmer Named New Easton Executive Director
The YMCA of the Chesapeake is thrilled to announce Wendy Palmer as its new Easton Executive Director where she will oversee both Easton YMCA Locations at Peachblossom Avenue and Washington Street. She assumed her new role earlier this month following the departure of Derek White who accepted a CEO position with the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley in Wisconsin.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Historical Society to host Boos & Brews Oct. 28
The Lewes Historical Society invites the public to celebrate All-Hallows-Eve at its outdoor event, Boos & Brews from 7 to 10 p.m.., Friday, Oct. 28, on its Shipcarpenter Street campus. As adult trick-or-treat party guests wander the grounds, they will encounter historic figures of the past, and hear ghostly tales...
WMDT.com
Angel Tree program registrations opening, providing families in need with Christmas joy
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore is looking to help families in need with the return of its Angel Tree program. The program provides clothing and toys for infants to children 14 years old in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Individuals and local organizations...
Ocean City Today
Terri Lynn Wattay
Terri Lynn Wattay, VDM, age 59, of Berlin, Maryland, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at University of Maryland Hospital. She was born in Salisbury and was the daughter of Carol Ann (Bishop) Parsons and the late Kenneth Douglas Whittington Sr. Terri was a retired veterinarian from Berlin Animal Hospital....
WMDT.com
Ocean City staple restaurant closing its doors, city officials hoping tourism continues thriving
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Soon coastal highway in Ocean City will never look the same, as the original Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli is permanently closing its doors. Owner Warren Rosenfeld says its something that started off as just a dream. “When it opened I was very sentimental about it carrying on sort of the family name. My dad was a holocaust survivor and my grandparents came over from Germany in 1939,” Rosenfeld said.
Cape Gazette
Ocean City Today
Ocean City teenager rocks his way into major festivals
A 15-year-old teenager from Ocean City is heading to Florida in less than a week to kick off each day of a music festival by playing the National Anthem on his guitar before joining several top musicians like Brett Michaels of the rock band Poison on stage. The catch? Gavin...
Cape Gazette
