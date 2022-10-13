Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's soccer gets back in the win column, defeats Baylor 3-1
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team won its first match in its last five, defeating the Baylor Bears 3-1 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, coming back from an early one goal deficit to win 3-1. The Mountaineers (5-4-6, 2-1-3 Big 12) move above .500 with three...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's soccer ties No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats 3-3
The West Virginia men’s soccer team battled to a 3-3 draw with the undefeated No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in a thrilling game at home. The Mountaineers (4-6-3, 1-1-3 Sun Belt) have now put themselves back in the conversation for an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, with three games to go after previously being 2-6-2.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU swimming, diving teams dominate West Virginia State Games
The West Virginia men and women's swimming and diving teams dominated both days of the West Virginia State Games on Friday and Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. On day one, the Mountaineers won 16 of 18 events with a total of 1,383 points. The men...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU cross country takes first at Penn State National Open
The West Virginia cross country team traveled up to State College, Pennsylvania, this weekend to compete in the Penn State National Open at Blue and White Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 14, taking first place in the event. The Mountaineers finished in the top spot this weekend, with a total...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU volleyball gets back on track in 3-0 win over Chicago State
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team got back on track with a 3-0 victory over the out-of-conference Chicago State Cougars. The Mountaineers (7-12, 0-5 Big 12) battled in all three sets but were able to pull out the victory. WVU won 25-21, in a relatively competitive first set, establishing the...
Daily Athenaeum
October 17, 2022
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz discusses a football victory, student loan forgiveness and hurricane chasing. To read more visit thedaonline.com. Listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU rifle team remains undefeated with road-victory over Air Force, UTEP
West Virginia’s rifle team took its third-straight victory on Saturday in a tri-match in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The match consisted of competition between three teams: West Virginia, No. 2 Air Force and the University of Texas at El Paso. Senior Malori Brown led the way for the Mountaineers in...
Daily Athenaeum
How Google’s end to free unlimited storage will impact WVU students, alumni
For more than a decade, former and current students at West Virginia University have enjoyed access to free unlimited cloud storage from Google. Now, the tech giant said it will stop providing the free service to schools and universities nationwide. In light of the change, WVU officials announced Sunday that...
Daily Athenaeum
Student loan forgiveness applications open in beta test
The Biden Administration launched a beta version of its student loan relief program late Friday night, allowing borrowers to submit applications before the website is officially launched later this month. Thousands of students at West Virginia University could see some level of loan forgiveness as part of the federal plan...
Comments / 0