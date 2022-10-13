The West Virginia men’s soccer team battled to a 3-3 draw with the undefeated No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in a thrilling game at home. The Mountaineers (4-6-3, 1-1-3 Sun Belt) have now put themselves back in the conversation for an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, with three games to go after previously being 2-6-2.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO