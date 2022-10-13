Read full article on original website
menifee247.com
Campos pledges commitment to education in PUHSD
The following is a paid political advertisement from Steve Campos for Perris Union High School Board:. The past four years have been challenging for all involved in the world of education. Unfortunately, students have been masked, some staff had to be tested weekly, while others did not have to test at all. A couple of student classes missed out on some of the most important and memorable events of their young lives. They missed out on Friday night football games, extracurricular activities, sports, dances, proms, and in-person graduations. Those students and families can never get those missed opportunities/experiences back.
menifee247.com
A Doug's Life: Random thoughts about the big city
What does it take to activate a traffic signal at an intersection that badly needs it? More than simply putting up the poles, obviously. In response to reader queries, we asked City of Menifee spokesman Phil Southard why it’s taking so long to get the red and green lights flashing on the poles at Menifee Road and La Piedra Road – a busy intersection next to a park and middle school. According to Southard, they’re still waiting for delivery of a traffic signal controller cabinet that is needed to automatically operate the signals.
menifee247.com
EMWD honored for classroom education efforts
PERRIS -- Eastern Municipal Water District has been recognized as a “Utility of the Future Today” for its industry-leading classroom education program that engages students throughout the region. The Utility of the Future Today is presented by the Water Environment Federation, along with its partners, the National Association...
menifee247.com
'Bridging Divide' group meets Oct. 17 at Menifee Library
Menifee Bridging the Divide is a group formed by and for Menifee residents to bring together members of the local community. We actively seek to bridge divisions that have arisen in regards to politics, race, religion, and other factors. All Menifee residents are welcome, as are members of neighboring communities. We do not argue or try to change people’s minds. There is no hidden agenda. We just want to build trusting and respectful relationships among our neighbors, while recognizing and respecting our differing opinions and values.
‘Never be forgotten’ Fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny honored in her hometown
Fallen Palm Springs Police Officer Lesley Zerebny was honored in her hometown of Hemet on Friday evening. In honor of her service, a First Responders Memorial wall at Diamond Valley Lake Community Park was dedicated to Zerebny along with 4 firemen and a deputy who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “This wall and all of you The post ‘Never be forgotten’ Fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny honored in her hometown appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
New Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California will open
A powerful retrospective that spotlights a century of struggles and achievements of Black Inland communities will be unveiled at the opening of the new Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22. “Still I Rise: The Black IE Fight for Justice” is an immersive exhibition of...
‘We’re All Overwhelmed’: As Orange County Becomes Overrun With Cats, Local Rescues Struggle to Keep Up
Orange County is overrun with cats. And local Orange County rescues on the ground say they lack the resources to keep up with the abandoned cat population. Molly Chertock, vice president of OCSP Cat Rescue, explained that there used to be a “kitten season” each year where the amount of stray kittens brought into the rescue would jump up.
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores
Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
2 San Diego County schools see over 1,000 students call out sick this week
Hundreds of students in the Poway Unified School District are sick with flu-like symptoms.
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
New Lawsuit Filed Against SCE Over Fairview Fire in Hemet
Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility's negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month in Riverside County.
KTLA.com
A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice
Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail
(CNS) – A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate was unconscious in her cell.
davisvanguard.org
New Trial Proceeds for Man Accused of Quadruple Homicide in Palm Springs in 2019
RIVERSIDE, CA – A jury trial reconvened here in Riverside County Superior Court last week for a man accused of murdering four individuals in 2019 in Palm Springs, CA. The trial began on June 17 of this year, after a previous trial ended in a jury deadlock. Jose Vladimir...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA
Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree
The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs. Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
