The following is a paid political advertisement from Steve Campos for Perris Union High School Board:. The past four years have been challenging for all involved in the world of education. Unfortunately, students have been masked, some staff had to be tested weekly, while others did not have to test at all. A couple of student classes missed out on some of the most important and memorable events of their young lives. They missed out on Friday night football games, extracurricular activities, sports, dances, proms, and in-person graduations. Those students and families can never get those missed opportunities/experiences back.

PERRIS, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO