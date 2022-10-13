ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Oakland School District Accused of Firing Teacher Activists

District had promised not to retaliate against employees protesting school closures. The Oakland teachers’ union has accused the Oakland Unified School District of retaliating against teacher activists, including firing two substitute teachers, who have protested school closings. The union is planning litigation against the district. “The Oakland Education Association...
SDA Churches Join Outreach Efforts to Find Solutions to Upsurge of Violence

On Oct. 8, the Northern California Conference of Seventh Day Adventists (SDA) held their annual Convocation at Grand Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church in Oakland. Seven hundred people came together in celebration and worship. The theme was “Embracing Change.” The guest speaker was Dr. Myron Edmonds, who pastors in Cleveland, Ohio. He spoke about how Christ wasn’t a traditionalist, and the work isn’t being done because some in the church don’t wish to change and they tend to demonize new ideas.
Lockdown of South San Francisco High

PRESS STATEMENT – For Immediate Release - Wednesday, October 12, 2022                          . South San Francisco Unified School District on Lockdown of South San Francisco High.
Oakland Chaplains Respond to Need to Reduce Violence and Killings

The Oakland Chaplaincy Program founded by Pastor Phyllis Scott, President of the Pastors of Oakland graduated 13 more chaplains on Oct. 8, with Oakland Police Chief Lerone Armstrong in attendance to endorse and welcome their efforts to help bring peace to Oakland streets. Armstrong applauded the Chaplains whose mission is to serve the community by ministering and consoling victims of violence and their families. Pastor Scott said their emphasis is not just to respond to the incidences of violence, but also to proactively participate in outreach activities and education sessions in partnership with community-based organizations, faith-based groups, youth anti-violence activists to advocate for solutions around livable-wage employment opportunities, affordable housing and the assistance to help residents transition from homelessness to more dignity.
So This Happened…Week of Oct. 10 through 16, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 16, 2022) — Thanks to federal stimulus funding, County Connection is offering free bus and paratransit rides through Oct. 31. The goal is to help essential workers save money and encourage commuters to take public transit. County update: The Contra Costa County Board of...
Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
Retired judge files state Bar complaint against DA Brooke Jenkins

A retired Superior Court judge who lives in San Francisco has filed a detailed complaint with the state Bar Association claiming that District Attorney Brooke Jenkins lied about her work for supporters of the Chesa Boudin recall. The complaint focuses on information that has been reported widely, in the most...
Local doctor warns of bad flu season

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Flu season is upon us, and medical experts say the early signs show it may be a tough one. However, not everyone is signing up for flu shots and COVID vaccines — either postponing or just passing up getting both shots. “Not only does...
