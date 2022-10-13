ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

94.9 HOM

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
102.9 WBLM

7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine

Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
103.7 WCYY

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
B98.5

These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
wagmtv.com

Moose Hunt Good for Local Businesses

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - The second week of the state’s moose hunt is well underway, and both local hunters, and those from away are eager to take their shot at one of Maine’s most coveted big game. Onlookers gather at the weigh station at Gateway Variety in Ashland...
WGME

Maine storm damage

PORTLAND -- The storm in Maine yesterday brought down trees, caused road washouts, damage to buildings, and minor flooding. Here are some images of the day, taken by our dedicated team of viewers and photographers.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
WPFO

Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
wabi.tv

Governor Janet Mills tours the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Manufacturers Association of Maine hosted Governor Mills as she toured the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast today. The 11-year-old facility is an international boat building, yacht refit, and service facility with a hauling capacity for vessels up to 485 tons. Service ranges from engine and...
BELFAST, ME

