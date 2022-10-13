ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan PM to pick most appropriate person as next BOJ chief

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday he would pick the most appropriate person to take up the governorship of the central bank next April, suggesting the decision could wait until just before the current governor’s term ends on April 8. Kishida, speaking in...
Business sentiment softens in Canada as recession fears mount: BoC survey

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Business sentiment has softened in Canada, with many firms expecting slower sales growth amid rising interest rates and cooling demand, and a majority now think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday. While there are early signs that...
Banks’ solvency key to ECB opinion on proposed Spanish tax

MADRID (Reuters) – The European Central Bank could issue a non-binding opinion on the proposed tax on Spanish banks in the coming days or weeks after assessing its impact on the sector’s solvency, senior ECB central bankers said on Monday. In July, Spain’s leftist ruling coalition introduced a...
Brazil to nominate ex-central bank governor Goldfajn for top IDB job -source

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil plans to nominate former central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday, as Latin America’s largest economy seeks to secure its first presidency of the institution. The development bank will elect...
Biden: UK’s Truss’ original economic plan was a mistake

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) – Biden says he was not the only one who thought British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ original economic plan, which has led to a steep dive in the value of the pound, was a mistake. “I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a...
Analysis-Despite tax U-turn, UK’s Hunt still faces tough budget choices

LONDON (Reuters) – The screeching about-turn on tax cuts by finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday will not spare Britain from painful spending cuts and new tax hikes to fix the country’s public finances. Hunt stripped Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic plans of all but a few of...
Saudi king Salman says kingdom seeks stability and balance in oil markets

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi King Salman said on Sunday the kingdom was working hard to support stability and balance in oil markets, including by establishing and maintaining the agreement of the OPEC+ alliance. King Salman bin Abdulaziz said in an address to the kingdom’s advisory Shura Council that his...
Iran reacts to fresh EU sanctions

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s foreign minister reacted on Monday to European Union sanctions levied on Tehran, calling them “superfluous” and “an unconstructive act out of miscalculation.”. “The EU today adopted further superfluous sanctions on Iranian persons. It is an unconstructive act out of miscalculation, based...
China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots – Xi

BEIJING (Reuters) – China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. “One country, two systems” is the best system...
Exclusive-Rosneft moves into tanker chartering as EU ban looms

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Russia’s biggest oil exporter Rosneft has expanded its tanker chartering business to ease oil shipments for buyers amid looming Western sanctions on insurance of Russian oil shipments, three sources familiar with the matter said. Previously, state-controlled Rosneft, which produces more than 40% of Russian...
EU is leaving “naivety” behind with China, Dutch foreign minister says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday that the EU is leaving behind naivety when it comes to its relations with China. “There is increasing realism in the dialogue with China. We are leaving naivety behind”, Hoekstra told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, adding that he agrees with this approach.
Analysis-Mexico’s non-bank lenders may now need bank licenses to survive

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s biggest non-bank lenders may need to become licensed banks, analysts said, as they maneuver through growing market turmoil to avoid the fate of three big peers who defaulted in the past year. “Any fintech with serious, long-term ambitions will likely have to find...
