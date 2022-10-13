Read full article on original website
Japan PM to pick most appropriate person as next BOJ chief
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday he would pick the most appropriate person to take up the governorship of the central bank next April, suggesting the decision could wait until just before the current governor’s term ends on April 8. Kishida, speaking in...
BoE’s Bailey says he and Hunt had “meeting of minds” on public finances
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he and Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt had agreed on the need to repair the country’s public finances after the tax cut plans announced by Hunt’s predecessor triggered bond market turmoil. “I can tell you...
Business sentiment softens in Canada as recession fears mount: BoC survey
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Business sentiment has softened in Canada, with many firms expecting slower sales growth amid rising interest rates and cooling demand, and a majority now think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday. While there are early signs that...
Banks’ solvency key to ECB opinion on proposed Spanish tax
MADRID (Reuters) – The European Central Bank could issue a non-binding opinion on the proposed tax on Spanish banks in the coming days or weeks after assessing its impact on the sector’s solvency, senior ECB central bankers said on Monday. In July, Spain’s leftist ruling coalition introduced a...
Brazil to nominate ex-central bank governor Goldfajn for top IDB job -source
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil plans to nominate former central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday, as Latin America’s largest economy seeks to secure its first presidency of the institution. The development bank will elect...
Biden: UK’s Truss’ original economic plan was a mistake
PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) – Biden says he was not the only one who thought British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ original economic plan, which has led to a steep dive in the value of the pound, was a mistake. “I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a...
OPEC Sec Gen says oil markets are going through ‘great fluctuations’
ALGERIA (Reuters) – OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that “oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations” during his two-day visit to Algiers. Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability.
Analysis-Despite tax U-turn, UK’s Hunt still faces tough budget choices
LONDON (Reuters) – The screeching about-turn on tax cuts by finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday will not spare Britain from painful spending cuts and new tax hikes to fix the country’s public finances. Hunt stripped Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic plans of all but a few of...
Saudi king Salman says kingdom seeks stability and balance in oil markets
RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi King Salman said on Sunday the kingdom was working hard to support stability and balance in oil markets, including by establishing and maintaining the agreement of the OPEC+ alliance. King Salman bin Abdulaziz said in an address to the kingdom’s advisory Shura Council that his...
Iran reacts to fresh EU sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s foreign minister reacted on Monday to European Union sanctions levied on Tehran, calling them “superfluous” and “an unconstructive act out of miscalculation.”. “The EU today adopted further superfluous sanctions on Iranian persons. It is an unconstructive act out of miscalculation, based...
China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots – Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) – China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. “One country, two systems” is the best system...
Exclusive-Rosneft moves into tanker chartering as EU ban looms
MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Russia’s biggest oil exporter Rosneft has expanded its tanker chartering business to ease oil shipments for buyers amid looming Western sanctions on insurance of Russian oil shipments, three sources familiar with the matter said. Previously, state-controlled Rosneft, which produces more than 40% of Russian...
EU is leaving “naivety” behind with China, Dutch foreign minister says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday that the EU is leaving behind naivety when it comes to its relations with China. “There is increasing realism in the dialogue with China. We are leaving naivety behind”, Hoekstra told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, adding that he agrees with this approach.
Analysis-Mexico’s non-bank lenders may now need bank licenses to survive
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s biggest non-bank lenders may need to become licensed banks, analysts said, as they maneuver through growing market turmoil to avoid the fate of three big peers who defaulted in the past year. “Any fintech with serious, long-term ambitions will likely have to find...
