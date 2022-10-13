Read full article on original website
Banks’ solvency key to ECB opinion on proposed Spanish tax
MADRID (Reuters) – The European Central Bank could issue a non-binding opinion on the proposed tax on Spanish banks in the coming days or weeks after assessing its impact on the sector’s solvency, senior ECB central bankers said on Monday. In July, Spain’s leftist ruling coalition introduced a...
Analysis-Mexico’s non-bank lenders may now need bank licenses to survive
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s biggest non-bank lenders may need to become licensed banks, analysts said, as they maneuver through growing market turmoil to avoid the fate of three big peers who defaulted in the past year. “Any fintech with serious, long-term ambitions will likely have to find...
JPMorgan names former Reliance M&A head as India investment banking chief
BENGALURU (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it named former Reliance Industries executive Navin Wadhwani as the head of its Indian investment banking business, under a slew of management changes for the Asia-Pacific region. Wadhwani has headed M&A for oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance for the past 10...
Japan’s SoftBank agrees to sell stake in THG
(Reuters) – THG said on Monday a trading arm of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to sell its holding in the British e-commerce group to THG Chief Executive Matthew Moulding and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. SB Northstar, the fourth largest shareholder in THG, will sell its...
Factbox-UK axes economic ‘growth plan’ to restore market confidence
LONDON (Reuters) – New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday announced almost a complete U-turn on Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan to boost economic growth through unfunded tax cuts, which had sent international investors bolting for the exit. Here are some of the policy reversals announced by...
Brazil to nominate ex-central bank governor Goldfajn for top IDB job -source
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil plans to nominate former central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday, as Latin America’s largest economy seeks to secure its first presidency of the institution. The development bank will elect...
Business sentiment softens in Canada as recession fears mount: BoC survey
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Business sentiment has softened in Canada, with many firms expecting slower sales growth amid rising interest rates and cooling demand, and a majority now think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday. While there are early signs that...
Exclusive-Rosneft moves into tanker chartering as EU ban looms
MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Russia’s biggest oil exporter Rosneft has expanded its tanker chartering business to ease oil shipments for buyers amid looming Western sanctions on insurance of Russian oil shipments, three sources familiar with the matter said. Previously, state-controlled Rosneft, which produces more than 40% of Russian...
Hedge fund Three Arrows being probed by U.S. regulators – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which filed for bankruptcy in July, is being probed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether it misled investors, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by...
Funding environment for digital push remains strong, says TCS chief executive
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Funding commitments for digital push remain intact despite a challenging macro-economic environment, the chief executive of India’s No. 1 information technology service provider Tata Consultancy Services Ltd said on Monday. After reporting quarterly results last week, India’s IT service providers indicated that companies that were...
Zambia finance minister eager to renegotiate debt, awaits China’s team
WASHINGTON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zambia’s finance minister said on Saturday it is still unclear who will be leading talks for renegotiating its nearly $6 billion debt with China, the largest bilateral creditor of the first African sovereign default in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. China co-chairs a committee...
IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalised in December, the fund said on Saturday. Tunisia has been in urgent need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis...
OPEC Sec Gen says oil markets are going through ‘great fluctuations’
ALGERIA (Reuters) – OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that “oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations” during his two-day visit to Algiers. Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability.
Visa, Mastercard under fresh FTC investigation over debit card routing – WSJ
(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc’s security tokens restrict debit card routing competition on online payments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The credit card giants are already being probed by the...
BoE’s Bailey says he and Hunt had “meeting of minds” on public finances
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he and Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt had agreed on the need to repair the country’s public finances after the tax cut plans announced by Hunt’s predecessor triggered bond market turmoil. “I can tell you...
UK consumer industries warn curbing energy support will hit demand
LONDON (Reuters) – The mood among Britain’s beleaguered retail and hospitality industries darkened on Monday on fears new finance minister Jeremy Hunt’s move to rein in a vast energy subsidy plan and reverse planned tax cuts would further dent demand. A two-year energy support scheme for households...
Iran reacts to fresh EU sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s foreign minister reacted on Monday to European Union sanctions levied on Tehran, calling them “superfluous” and “an unconstructive act out of miscalculation.”. “The EU today adopted further superfluous sanctions on Iranian persons. It is an unconstructive act out of miscalculation, based...
No plans to oust Mediaset Espana CEO, top shareholder says
MILAN (Reuters) – The top investor of Mediaset Espana has no plan to oust Paolo Vasile from the role of CEO at the Spanish broadcaster, a spokesperson for MediaforEurope said on Monday, denying Spanish media reports. “No ousting of Paolo Vasile as CEO is underway,” the spokesperson said in...
Analysis-Targeted energy support in EU is easier said than done – officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – European Union governments have pledged “targeted and temporary” support against high energy prices for households and firms, so as not to undermine central bank efforts to fight inflation, but officials warn it will be politically very difficult to deliver. Speaking on the sidelines of...
Market turmoil a boon for trend-following hedge funds
(Reuters) – Trend-following hedge funds are capitalising on market disruption and geopolitical unrest, with funds such as Graham Capital Management, Aspect Capital, AlphaSimplex and AQR Capital Management all near or over 40% higher for the year. Such funds profit by buying or selling when the markets make big moves...
