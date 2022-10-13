ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Best of SC Craft Beer Festival showcases 60 local breweries

By Lillia Callum-Penso, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 5 days ago

At this point, South Carolina is a beer state. In just 10 years, the state has amassed nearly 100 craft breweries, 40 in Charleston alone.

The economic impact these breweries have on the state, not to mention the flavor they add, is to be celebrated at the first annual Best of SC Craft Beer Festival Saturday, Oct. 15. The event, put on by the South Carolina Brewers Guild , will bring together 60 member breweries for an afternoon of tasting, music and a celebration of South Carolina beer.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for us to showcase our best beers from our members, to showcase their beers to the general public,” said Campbell Mims, association manager for the SC Brewers Guild.

The Brewers Guild has seen its numbers grow and with it, its role. This year begins a new legislative cycle, which means the guild is poised to advocate for the state’s craft brewing industry. Much of the focus is on Modernization, Mims said, creating a space where smaller brewers can thrive.

The event will include some 200 different beers to taste and a chance to chat with brewers, learn about what’s new and hear about what’s to come.

The goal is to make the festival an annual event, Mims said, as a way to help familiarize people in South Carolina with the growing number of small businesses and small business owners in their state. Many of the Guild’s legislative focus in the coming years will be on modernizing the state’s beer laws, Mims said.

Fall for Greenville 2022: A festival guide to food, music, parking and more

BridgeWay Station: New food hall concept announced

“A brewery on a Tuesday or a Saturday it’s a place you bring your family or your dog; they really are like community-driven local businesses,” Mims said. “That’s a huge aspect that is driving the growth of craft breweries across the state.”

The First Annual Best of SC Craft Beer Festival will take place 2-5 p.m., Oct. 15 at Junction 800, 800 Gervais St., Columbia.

Tickets are $55 for general admission and $85 for VIP.

For more visit www.scbeer.org .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Best of SC Craft Beer Festival showcases 60 local breweries

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

New restaurant coming to old Yesterdays location in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterdays is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

New food alert: Four foods being featured at this year's SC State Fair

Visitors across the Midlands flooded the 153rd South Carolina State Fair over the weekend to enjoy the games, thrilling amusement park rides, and prize-winning animals and of course, the food. If you have not made it out to the South Carolina State Fair, be prepared to taste new fried food...
News19 WLTX

Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
PROSPERITY, SC
FOX Carolina

New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday

ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Department of Revenue: File by today to get 2021 rebate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re an extension filer who wants your state tax rebate before the year ends time is running out. The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the deadline is today if you want the rebate before December 31. If you file after today you won’t...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
greenville.com

USDA Investing $70M in Clemson, South Carolina State Climate-Smart Commodities Project

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced an initial funding pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, including a $70 million investment into a Clemson-South Carolina State partnership. The award will provide incentives to South Carolina farmers, enabling them to implement selected climate-smart production practices. Clemson and South...
CLEMSON, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy