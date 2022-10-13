ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Associated Press

FPT Invests in LTS Inc., Strengthening Consulting Capabilities in Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT services provider, FPT, today announced its investment in Japanese business consulting services provider LTS Inc., becoming its strategic shareholder. The investment is expected to help FPT strengthen its capabilities in Japan’s consulting industry and target more double-digit million-dollar deals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006099/en/ FPT Corporation Chairman Dr Truong Gia Binh (attended online), together with FPT Japan and LTS Inc. representatives at the signing ceremony (Tokyo, Japan) (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Accenture Named a Leader in Data and Analytics Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as the overall Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s report, “ PEAK Matrix® for Data and Analytics (D&A) Service Provider 2022,” for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked highest in Market Impact and Vision & Capability out of 30 established service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005110/en/ Accenture is a Leader and star performer in data and analytics services, according to Everest Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)
peerj.com

biomonitoR: an R package for managing ecological data and calculating biomonitoring indices

Biodiversity, Bioinformatics, Ecology, Data Science, Freshwater Biology. Bioassessment, Decision-making tools, Ecological indicators, Environmental management, Functional metrics, Taxonomic indices. © 2022 Laini et al. Licence. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in...
The Associated Press

Keysight Introduces Automated and AI-Driven Testing to Optimize Experiences on 5G Smartphones

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, introduces enhancements to the company’s Nemo Device Application Test Suite. This software-centric solution uses automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable wireless service providers and application developers to accelerate the assessment of smartphone users’ real-world interactions with native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005611/en/ Keysight’s Nemo Device Application Testing Suite offers three complementary test app methods for validating the end-user experience of accessing OTT services and applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

New Boomi Solution Automates Revenue Recognition in AWS Marketplace

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the launch of Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace. Currently available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this solution aims to help customers automate revenue recognition and reconciliation, shortening the time to payment for AWS Marketplace sellers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005012/en/ New Boomi Solution Automates AWS Marketplace Revenue Recognition (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report

Kakao Shares Slump as Outage Sparks Calls for Antitrust Scrutiny

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of South Korea's Kakao Corp plunged on Monday after a widespread outage in the country's largest mobile chat app triggered a sharp political backlash and calls for increased scrutiny on the company's market dominance. The outage was caused by a fire at a data centre near...
The Associated Press

Razer and Verizon Unveil the Razer Edge 5G – the Ultimate 5G Handheld Gaming Device

IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, together in partnership with Verizon today unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, the ultimate 5G handheld gaming device during a dedicated keynote address at RazerCon 2022. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring to market the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console – equipped with the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, powered by the latest Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, it is specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221015005002/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
