IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, together in partnership with Verizon today unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, the ultimate 5G handheld gaming device during a dedicated keynote address at RazerCon 2022. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring to market the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console – equipped with the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, powered by the latest Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, it is specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221015005002/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO