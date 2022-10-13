Read full article on original website
Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) Stock Underperforms, Is More Pain Ahead?
The shares of Meta Platforms have significantly underperformed the benchmark index in 2022. It is struggling to drive its user base amid heightened competition. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock has significantly underperformed the broader markets this year. META stock has lost more than 62% of its value this year, compared to about a 25% decrease in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Further, the social media giant is struggling to drive its user base amid increased competition and a weak macro environment, indicating more pain ahead.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage
Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
Here’s Why Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is Up Today
Mastercard made great gains this morning on a new plan that gives banks a better ability to buy cryptocurrency. However, with a souring economy and rising inflation, the party may not last much longer. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is one of the leaders in consumer credit. Often mentioned in the same breath...
Should You Bet on Lulu’s Fashion (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock?
With ongoing momentum in its core business and significant upside potential, Lulu’s Fashion has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about LVLU stock. If penny stocks attract you, consider leveraging TipRanks Penny Stocks Screener to zoom in on those with a higher possibility of beating the benchmark index. Using the Screener, we shortlisted Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings (NASDAQ:LVLU) stock with an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ price targets show solid upside potential.
Gary Black Proposes $10B Share Buyback for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock
Gary Black proposes a $10 billion share buyback for Tesla spread out over three years. The fund manager also shared his expectations from Tesla’s Q3 print. Gary Black, the Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC, tweeted his views on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday. Black suggests that Tesla’s Board could authorize a $10 billion share buyback program and use $5 billion to immediately buy back shares from CEO Elon Musk. This would solve the dual purpose of helping Musk finance the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) buyout and also reduce the overhang on Tesla shares and improve earnings per share.
