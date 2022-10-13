Gary Black proposes a $10 billion share buyback for Tesla spread out over three years. The fund manager also shared his expectations from Tesla’s Q3 print. Gary Black, the Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC, tweeted his views on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday. Black suggests that Tesla’s Board could authorize a $10 billion share buyback program and use $5 billion to immediately buy back shares from CEO Elon Musk. This would solve the dual purpose of helping Musk finance the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) buyout and also reduce the overhang on Tesla shares and improve earnings per share.

