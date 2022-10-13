ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Traffic light work could snarl Watertown traffic this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic could be slowed down at different times at seven Watertown signal lights this week. In all cases, workers will use flags to direct traffic while others replace parts on the traffic lights. Work is expected to start at 7 a.m. Here’s the schedule:
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Fire destroys a Deer River home

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening. Multiple departments were called to a house at the corner of State Route 26 and Roberts Road around 6:30 PM. The West Carthage Fire Chief says no one was home at the time. He...
CARTHAGE, NY
localsyr.com

Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
OSWEGO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

UPDATE: Beaver River School Superintendent Todd Green says there was "no ill will" after administrators received word of a trap shooting gun locked inside of students vehicle

NEW BREMEN- A North Country teenager is faced with a felony offense for possessing a weapon on school grounds in Lewis County, authorities say. The 17-year-old, who is from Castorland, NY, was not identified by the New York State Police. The teen is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing a weapon on school grounds.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
OSWEGATCHIE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022

Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Resident Prepares For Upcoming NYC Marathon

At 8:00 a.m. on November 6th, over 50,000 runners will answer the starter’s pistol for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The annual 26.2 mile road race is the world’s largest marathon, and the course winds through all five boroughs of the Big Apple. Runners and spectators represent all age groups, backgrounds and levels of ability. They come from all over the world.
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy