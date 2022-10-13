Read full article on original website
Traffic light work could snarl Watertown traffic this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic could be slowed down at different times at seven Watertown signal lights this week. In all cases, workers will use flags to direct traffic while others replace parts on the traffic lights. Work is expected to start at 7 a.m. Here’s the schedule:
Local man is accused of violating a court issued order of protection in Lewis County, Deputies say
NEW BREMEN- A local man is accused of violating a court issued order of protection in Lewis County, authorities say. Danny T. Gudridge, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office Thursday, October 6. It’s reported that deputies were sent to a home on the Ossont Road to serve an order of protection.
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man is accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in Lewis County
LEWIS- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Timothy G. Hickey, 25, of Rome, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and aggravated DWI (per se-no prior).
Oswego County leaders take first step to stop the smell coming from Volney ethanol plant
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature announced they've made a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company. It's been a smelly situation for months now, and finally it looks like people in the Town of Volney will get to breathe easy again.
State Police searching for 16-year-old, Bruce Cronk of Oswego County
OSWEGO, N.Y. – State Police are searching for 16-year-old Bruce Cronk of Pulaski. Cronk was last seen leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, in Oswego County, in a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. Cronk is described as a 5 foot, 11 inch...
Fire destroys a Deer River home
TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening. Multiple departments were called to a house at the corner of State Route 26 and Roberts Road around 6:30 PM. The West Carthage Fire Chief says no one was home at the time. He...
North Country Draft Horse Club Pull brings a community together over competition
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old mare took home a first place ribbon at the North Country Draft Horse Club Pull. Her name is Peru, and she’s been doing this for many years. This fall, she’s pulling more than a thousand pounds over her weight. It’s something she’s done before.
Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
Stefanik, other North Country representatives rally for 2nd Amendment rights
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A “Save Our Second Amendment” rally in Gouverneur brought dozens to the North Country, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. The rally was held at Gouverneur’s Village Park, people were seen holding signs and flags in support of the right to bear arms. The...
UPDATE: Beaver River School Superintendent Todd Green says there was "no ill will" after administrators received word of a trap shooting gun locked inside of students vehicle
NEW BREMEN- A North Country teenager is faced with a felony offense for possessing a weapon on school grounds in Lewis County, authorities say. The 17-year-old, who is from Castorland, NY, was not identified by the New York State Police. The teen is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing a weapon on school grounds.
Man charged with felony burglary following spree of incidents at Lowville Walmart
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of charges that stem from a burglary investigation, authorities say. Steven L. Tabor, 33, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with four felony counts of burglary in the third-degree. Police say the...
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in Watertown are attempting to identify an individual captured on video surveillance who is wanted for questioning regarding a Grand Larceny/Identity Theft investigation. The female in the photo used a stolen debit card to make a $413 purchase at the Walmart in the town of LeRay, Jefferson County.
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
Oswego Resident Prepares For Upcoming NYC Marathon
At 8:00 a.m. on November 6th, over 50,000 runners will answer the starter’s pistol for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The annual 26.2 mile road race is the world’s largest marathon, and the course winds through all five boroughs of the Big Apple. Runners and spectators represent all age groups, backgrounds and levels of ability. They come from all over the world.
