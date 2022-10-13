ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Aztec upset knots up the GGL

A last-minute touchdown by La Quinta gave the Aztecs a 12-10 upset win over Rancho Alamitos Friday night and threw the Garden Grove League into a three-way tie for first. Combined with Los Amigos’ 35-26 victory over Bolsa Grande, three teams – Rancho, Santiago and Los Amigos – are all knotted at the top with 2-1 league marks.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Lincoln Riley blasts refs after USC’s loss to Utah

USC was on the losing end of an epic shootout with Utah on Saturday night, and Lincoln Riley openly criticized the officiating crew after the game. The Trojans were called for a season-high 12 penalties in their 43-42 loss. Those penalties included a pair of questionable roughing the passer calls. One of them negated an interception in the first quarter. USC was leading 14-0 at the time, and Utah went on to score a touchdown on the drive. You can see the play below:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stock rising fast for SoCal RB Damian Henderson

Not many players have upped their stock more this year than Los Alamitos (Calif.) running back Damian Henderson and he had another impressive outing on Friday. After a relatively slow start to the season, Henderson showed signs of what he can do in the 2nd half of the Griffins week four win over Anaheim (Calif.) Servite.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Huntington Beach, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium

In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mission Viejo, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MISSION VIEJO, CA
Santa Ana, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GARDEN GROVE, CA
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA

