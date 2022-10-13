Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Gold and Black Radio podcast: After fourth straight W, Wiscy awaits
Like it had in the last several games, Purdue found a way vs. Nebraska, outlasting the Cornhuskers for a 43-37 victory on Saturday, the Boilermakers' 4th consecutive win. Nemesis Wisconsin awaits. That's ahead on Gold and Black Radio. Link: Pod. DraftKings. If you or someone you know has a gambling...
Blitz Player of the Week: Karomo Collins
LUBBOCK, Texas – Plainview’s Karomo Collins put on a show in Plainview’s 62-19 win over Lubbock High School last Friday. The Bulldogs’ senior running back and wide receiver tallied 424 yards (169 rushing, 255 receiving) and six touchdowns. Collins’ outing earns him KLBK’s Blitz Player of the Week honors. He is also up for Dave […]
