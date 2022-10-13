Read full article on original website
The Gypsy’s MC Toy and Food Drive Benefits Toys for Tots in Abilene
The Abilene United States Marine Corps and the Gypsy Motorcycle Club International Abilene Chapter are teaming up together to host a "Toys For Tots" toy drive and fun motorcycle run on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. everyone is invited to attend and participate to show their support for the less fortunate children of the big country as the gypsies try to ensure that every child in the key city has a great Christmas.
Don’t Miss This Year’s Annual Scarecrow Festival in Buffalo Gap
The Annual Scarecrow Festival at the Taylor County History Center (TCHC) and Buffalo Gap Historic Village (BGHV) is scheduled to run from October 22nd through October 29th, 2022. After that, all the scarecrows will be moved to the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) for November's Art Walk on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and will remain on view until November 17th, 2022 at 220 Cypress in downtown Abilene.
The 2022 Taylor County Veterans Day Parade Has a New Route and Date
The Taylor County Veterans Service Office (TCVS) will be hosting the 2022 Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 5th this year. In the years past, the Veteran's Day Parade has been held on November 11th and promptly began at 11 am. However, due to the pandemic a few years ago, some adjustments had to be made.
Save the Date Now: Abilene Comic Con Is Coming This December
The area's pop-culture event of the fall has been set. Abilene Comic Con is coming to the Abilene Convention Center on December 3rd and 4th. If you've ever been to a Comic Con in the past, you know it's quite the adventure. It's easy to put yourself in a different world at a Comic Con. Whether you're into anime, cosplay, or collectibles, there's something for the whole family.
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
Dyess We Care Team Hosts Operation Special Santa To Help Nursing Home Veterans
I know that Abilene is so lucky to have Dyess Air Force Base in our city. Furthermore, the men and women that serve give so much back to our community that we must all come together to give a little something back to those that have served. This year the Operation Special Santa Carwash on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 will go to benefit our veterans who are in nursing homes.
Glidden Real Estate Group Wants You To Roll Up Your Sleeve for Hendrick Blood Center
Glidden Real Estate Group wants you to roll up your sleeve this Halloween and give the gift of life during a blood drive that will benefit Hendrick Regional Blood Center. If you've never donated blood before, this is your chance to do so and your gift could help save a life.
Have a Pumpkin Palooza at These 10 Abilene Area Pumpkin Farms
Yes indeed, Fall is here and I love it. The month of October and Halloween are among my favorites. To me, you just don't get the full effect of the season without making a trip to a pumpkin farm. Pumpkins go hand in hand with this time of year. Pumpkins along with other gourds are perfect for Fall decorating. You're also missing out if you don't roast up some pumpkin seeds. But, perhaps the most loved part of the pumpkin throughout the season is the delicious pies they make.
The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature Is 25 Years Old
One of Abilene's premier museums is turning 1/4 century old, and it's time to celebrate. The 25-year-old birthday museum is the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature also known as the NCCIL aka the nickel. The 25-year-old nickel has been a children's exclusive museum highlighting the original artwork found only...
The 12th Armored Division Museum in Abilene Is Exposing Its Haunted Museum
The 12th Armored Division Museum is opening up its doors this year to host its first-ever haunted house tour inside the museum. When you come to think of it, the museum is a perfect place to have a haunted house tour. And with all that old war gear and equipment, there's just something creepy about that.
8 Great Movies To Get You In A Creepy Mood For Halloween
It's no surprise to anybody that knows me, I go crazy for the month of October and Halloween. I've said it many times, there is a lot to love. First, the cooler weather feels excellent after the brutal summer we've just had. Football is in full swing. The holidays are coming, and the first one that gets up warmed up? Halloween.
The Building That Holds a Ton of Abilene’s History Is Being Destroyed
The one building that holds and has seen nearly all of Abilene's history being made, is now set to be demolished due to the fire four years ago. The building is being torn down so that they can make the Downtown area in Abilene look more uniform. For as long...
Wanted By the Abilene Police and Cash Rewards Are Being Offered
Abilene Crime Stoppers (ACS) has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. ACS will pay up to $1,000 and all "Quick Pay Rewards" are paid the same day during banking hours, or the next day if the bank is closed. No waiting for the Board to vote on the reward. All quick-pay rewards are waiting to be paid out right now.
Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted
Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.
20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go
Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
Halloween’s History and How We Decorate for It in the Big Country
Halloween or "All Hallows Eve" as it's been known and celebrated since the beginning of the 8th century started out as a total Christian holiday. As November 1st has always been known as "All Saints Day" in Latin and all European countries. However, in Ireland, Great Brittan, and the United States of America Halloween took on a little darker side.
Perfect For Halloween, Possessed Creepy Dolls You Can Actually Buy
Anybody that knows me knows I love the month of October and everything about it. There's the cooler weather, football is in full swing and then there's Halloween. Call me creepy, but I can't get enough of Halloween. The festivals, trunk or treats, candy, and costumes are all made complete with great movies to accompany the holiday.
Another One of Abilene’s Historic Buildings Has Been Completely Destroyed
While I was not in the least bit surprised that the building was completely demolished. The original location of El Fenix Cafe located at the corner of Washington Street and North Treadaway was in need of some serious repairs. I did learn that the City of Abilene had asked the...
Abilene Woman Arrested for Trick or Treating at 4:00 in the Morning
Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. Boy, do I miss trick or treating. The fact that I could put on a costume, grab a bag or bucket, and go from door-to-door asking for candy and it’s totally acceptable is awesome. However, there are...
A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd
Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
