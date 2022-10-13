Karate Kid's Hilary Swank Finally Addressed Rumors That She's Joining Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai is all about bringing the former stars of The Karate Kid franchise to the Netflix series, and has done a pretty good job finding roles for them. Following the conclusion of Cobra Kai Season 5 , the show successfully incorporated all major villains of the original trilogy in its story, but there are still stars who have yet to appear. For example, many are curious when Hilary Swank’s Julie Pierce might make an appearance, and it seems that we now have an answer for that thanks to the actress finally addressing the rumors.

Hilary Swank portrayed Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid , the fourth movie in The Karate Kid franchise and the first that didn’t star Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso. Fans have wondered if Julie will eventually find her way to Cobra Kai , and the showrunners even once said they had ideas for how to use her character . Weirdly enough, however, Swank recently revealed on Ryan and Kelly (via People ) that despite all of that, she hasn’t actually ever been asked to be involved:

I'm not in Cobra Kai, no one's asked me to be in Cobra Kai. A lot of people ask if I'm going to be on it, it's like, the number one question I get.

There’s no shortage of fans asking Hilary Swank about appearing in Cobra Kai , but apparently, she hasn’t gotten a call from the show. That’s certainly surprising to hear considering the Oscar-winning actress is arguably the most successful actor to emerge from the franchise and has done plenty of television, like ABC’s Alaska Daily .

Despite that, Hilary Swank reiterated that she hasn’t talked to anyone from Cobra Kai about reprising her role as Julie Pierce. The actress pointed out the hilarity in the situation, given the frequency she’s asked about it:

No one's called me! But it's so funny, isn't it? That's the one thing I get asked the most and no one's called me?

Cobra Kai is renewed for Season 6, and while that presents another opportunity for Hilary Swank to return as Julie Pierce, who knows if that will actually happen? Beyond the fact that no one from the show has reached out, the actress also recently announced that she’s currently pregnant with twins. That would probably take her out of the running for any action scenes if she did appear in the show.

It’s also possible Cobra Kai could welcome Hilary Swank into Season 6 or any future season in a brief cameo role, or just one with less commitment. I’m sure many fans of The Karate Kid would love to see her appear for just a scene or two if the show will have her (or maybe she could even get a spinoff ). It seems like it’s now on the Cobra Kai team to make some calls and possibly make something happen, assuming she’s willing to join.

Anyone with a Netflix subscription can stream Cobra Kai Seasons 1 through 5 right now. Those still hoping to see Julie Pierce appear in the series better keep their fingers crossed that this latest development inspires some discussions between the two parties, and maybe even plans for a future appearance.