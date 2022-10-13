ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Maybe this will get domestic offenders' attention

As local authorities field hundreds of reports of domestic violence incidents each month, federal authorities are bringing some backups: They’re targeting illegal weapons, which often turn up in those cases. Flush with a $500,000 Department of Justice grant, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars

Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, a report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15.   According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m.   The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
KENNEWICK, WA
nkctribune.com

OCTOBER 13, 2022 HEADLINES – Northern Kittitas County Tribune

2022 Pangrazi Service Award bestowed on Jim Fossett – (photo courtesy of City of Cle Elum) Learn more about Medicare Open Enrollment options Oct. 19 in Cle Elum. League of Women Voters to host election security presentation next Wednesday, Oct. 19. ‘Fires Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape’ – National...
CLE ELUM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Kwik Lok facility part of tour promoting Washington manufacturers

Manufactured goods in Washington come in all shapes and sizes, from gigantic Boeing 737 aircraft that carry passengers thousands of miles to small plastic clips to keep bread and produce fresh. The latter product is produced in the Yakima Valley by Kwik Lok, a family-owned and -operated business that was...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hiker pinned under massive boulder near Wenatchee

Hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued. A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says 28-year-old Ben Delahunty was hiking this week south of Leavenworth in the Cascade Mountains when a boulder he was relaxing on slid down a cliff. The boulder was stopped by a tree, pinning Delahunty's wrist and legs. The sheriff says getting rescuers and equipment capable of moving the boulder to the area was challenging because he was a several-hour hike from the trailhead. Helicopters were used to shuttle rescuers and equipment to move the boulder. Hours later Delahunty was freed and taken to a hospital with significant leg injuries.
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima K-9 Trex facing unknown medical issues

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department took to Facebook this morning to announce police dog, Trex is facing unknown medical issues. The department asks you to keep Trex in your thoughts as he goes through treatment next week. According to YPD, Trex has been experiencing significant medical problems...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Farmworker group rallies in Yakima against bill that would reform agricultural labor

A crowd of about 30 people gathered at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima on Friday evening to protest federal legislation that would revamp agricultural labor. Yakima was the last stop on a statewide tour organized by Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), an independent farmworkers union in Washington. The group objects to the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder

WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima City Council approves paid parking downtown

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima City Council approved paid parking in downtown Yakima at its regular meeting on October 11. Starting in April 2023, parking downtown will cost $1 an hour from Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Your first two hours in downtown Yakima will be...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Grandview city council member Mike Everett resigns, vacancy open to public

After more than seven years serving on the Grandview City Council, Mike Everett stepped down from the council on Sept. 20. Everett, 77, who has served on the council off and on since the 1980s, left the position to focus on his family and his health. During its Sept. 27 meeting, Grandview City Council accepted the resignation and began advertising to fill the vacancy.
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Need Your Help to Identify Brazen Thieves [PHOTOS]

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help. I did my best to lighten up the images. Take a closer look to see if you might be able to identify the truck. The thieves took $4,000 worth of equipment from a farm and need to pay for their actions. I was brought up to NEVER take anything that doesn't belong to me. I'm glad there were cameras to get the images. Now, let's do our part. Share the images and take note of any items others might have in their possession that they didn't previously have.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Body Found in Wapato Orchard

(Wapato, WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body is found in an orchard in Wapato. The discovery was made Monday off the 1000 Block of Ragan Road. Deputies arrived and quickly observed wounds on the body. Detectives and the crime scene investigator were called out...
WAPATO, WA

