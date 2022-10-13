Read full article on original website
Police: 12+ gunshots fired in same North Carolina neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass shooting took place less than four days ago.
Toddler dies after shooting in car, North Carolina deputy says
A 2-year-old child died in the shooting in a parked car at a home, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
Raleigh mourns after 5 people killed in shooting, including off-duty officer
A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting is in custody after a massive manhunt in northeastern Raleigh.
‘Absolutely heartbroken’: Who were the victims in the deadly Raleigh mass shooting?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The people who were killed Thursday in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood were identified Friday morning. Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured in the shooting rampage, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed Thursday evening. The suspect is a juvenile, Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said.
'They should feel safe': NC State Fair police respond to mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood. Following the tragedy, police officers at the fair are urging people to report any suspicious behavior they see on the fairgrounds.
Photos: Multiple people shot and five killed in Raleigh. Suspect in custody.
The situation continues to unfold.
In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male. He was arrested around 9:37 p.m., authorities said. His identity and age weren’t released. The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter. Two people, including another police officer, were taken to hospitals. The officer was later released, but the other survivor remained in critical condition.
North Carolina man hospitalized after being trapped under truck in Food Lion parking lot
The man's wife was in the cab of the truck and thought the truck was in park at the time her husband was under the hood working to jump-start a vehicle, police said.
What we know about Gabriel Torres, the police officer killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Torres leaves behind his wife and one child, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.
NC officials, President Biden react to ‘tremendous tragedy’ 5 deaths in Raleigh shooting
Prayers for victims came from members of Congress and Gov. Roy Cooper pledged state aid in apprehending the shooter.
Multiple injured following shooting in North Carolina neighborhood
Police say a gunman opened fire in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood that borders the Noose River, urging residents in the area to stay in their homes as the suspect remains at large. A top city official told NBC affiliate WRAL an off-duty officer was killed and at least four people are hospitalized. Oct. 13, 2022.
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood
An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood. An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
Gun fired into toilet at North Carolina high school causes brief lockdown
CARY, N.C. — There were no injuries after a gun was fired into a toilet at a North Carolina high school on Wednesday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Cary Police Department, authorities responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. EDT to Cary High School.
North Carolina motorcyclist dies in crash after kayaks fall off car’s trailer
An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed.
Why? The most difficult question about Raleigh's mass shooting may never have an answer
One of the first questions communities ask after a mass shooting is why. It's a question resounding through Raleigh homes after five people were killed and two others wounded in east Raleigh on Thursday. The answer isn't always simple. Dr. James Bedford, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University...
Washington Examiner
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
cbs17
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning. At about 2:59 a.m., officers said they received a 9-1-1 call and a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired on the 100 block of Rockefeller Court.
