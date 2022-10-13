ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Absolutely heartbroken’: Who were the victims in the deadly Raleigh mass shooting?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The people who were killed Thursday in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood were identified Friday morning. Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured in the shooting rampage, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed Thursday evening. The suspect is a juvenile, Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male. He was arrested around 9:37 p.m., authorities said. His identity and age weren’t released. The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter. Two people, including another police officer, were taken to hospitals. The officer was later released, but the other survivor remained in critical condition.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC News

Multiple injured following shooting in North Carolina neighborhood

Police say a gunman opened fire in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood that borders the Noose River, urging residents in the area to stay in their homes as the suspect remains at large. A top city official told NBC affiliate WRAL an off-duty officer was killed and at least four people are hospitalized. Oct. 13, 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood

An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood. An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
RALEIGH, NC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

