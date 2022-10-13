Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Whitehouse man who pulled gun on deputies gets probation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man accused of pulling a gun on Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies has cut a deal to avoid jail time. Jackson Lee Davis, 26, plea guilty in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Monday in exchange for 10 years probation. According to...
KLTV
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The identity of a suspect has been released after reports that two people had been assaulted with a vehicle, one stabbed with a knife, and a camper intentionally set on fire. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple emergency calls about a disturbance...
KLTV
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
KLTV
For Veterans Sake: Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
KLTV
Former Tyler attorney shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Don Kent was a Tyler attorney for many years and spent much of his career defending liability cases and medical malpractice suits. Starting in 2016 Kent said he began experiencing strange symptoms. “All of sudden I went from being rather mild and well under control, very...
KLTV
Wet roads lead to several wrecks in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM reported two wrecks Sunday afternoon, declaring “Road conditions are deteriorating due to continuous rain. Slow it down if you are on the roads!”. The first wreck was a single vehicle crash that took place on Highway 322 near CR 243A. The...
KLTV
Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Updated: 40 minutes ago. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
KLTV
Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene. They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.
KLTV
Two non-profits support veterans with practical gifts
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With all else that is concerning these days, two non-profit groups join together to give back to veterans for their service. Through simple gifts, the groups hoped to help veterans with the struggle to overcome mental and physical scars. The gifts were things familiar to them:...
KLTV
‘Pies in the Face’ event raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas woman is taking an extreme, and messy, route to raising money for charity. Meagan Muhlbach stood by and let herself get hit with dozens of pies to the face today. The manager of CEFCO in Big Sandy, Meagan came up with the idea to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.
KLTV
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company.
KLTV
WebXtra: Hawkins Oil Parade celebrates city’s history
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Fall means festival time in East Texas, and the second week of October means one East Texas city’s celebration of its oil heritage. The annual Hawkins oil festival and parade featured colorful floats, classic cars, marching bands, and horses with riders. The parade wound its way down Highway 14 into town.
KLTV
Government website opens for student debt relief program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President Joe Biden on Monday announced that people may now begin applying for student debt relief via a newly opened website. The Federal Student Aid website, found by clicking here, has information on who qualifies for student debt relief, as well as the application needed. Biden’s...
KLTV
Timpson’s Terry Bussey finds an opening and evades defenders to score touchdown
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against West Sabine, Timpson’s Terry Bussey finds an opening, running through it and evading defenders on the way and makes it to the end zone for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
KLTV
Jarvis Christian University holds Hall of Fame ceremony during Jarvis Fest
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian University honored their alumni with a hall of fame induction ceremony during their week-long Jarvis Fest. The ceremony was held to recognize influential and accomplished figures that studied at the Jarvis campus. Amongst the honoree’s was Reverend Dr. Warren E. Smith, who described the event as a special day for him.
KLTV
Whitehouse’s Damion Anderson recovers blocked Hallsville punt and runs for touchdown
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game between Whitehouse and Hallsville, Hallsville goes to punt, its blocked. Whitehouse’s Damion Anderson will recover the ball and run it in for a Wildcats touchdown. We have the clip here.
KLTV
Carthage’s Bradyn Manning hits the sidelines for a 80-yard touchdown
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Rusk, Carthage’s Bradyn Manning is wide open, catches the pass, and runs down the sidelines for a 80-yard touchdown.
KLTV
Week 8 Red Zone weather forecast
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clear skies and mild conditions for our Red Zone forecast. Temperatures will likely sit in the warm lower 80s by kickoff before dropping to near 70 degrees by the end of the game. Perfect football weather!
KLTV
Whitehouse coach pumps team up for rest of season after victory against Hallsville
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Following Friday’s big win against Hallsville, Whitehouse Wildcats head coach Kyle Westerberg congratulated his team for their efforts which led to victory. “That is a statement win right there,” he said. “You’re putting us back on the map and you’re setting us up for where...
Comments / 0