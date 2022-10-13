ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Whitehouse man who pulled gun on deputies gets probation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man accused of pulling a gun on Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies has cut a deal to avoid jail time. Jackson Lee Davis, 26, plea guilty in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Monday in exchange for 10 years probation. According to...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

For Veterans Sake: Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion

Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Wet roads lead to several wrecks in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM reported two wrecks Sunday afternoon, declaring “Road conditions are deteriorating due to continuous rain. Slow it down if you are on the roads!”. The first wreck was a single vehicle crash that took place on Highway 322 near CR 243A. The...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November

Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Updated: 40 minutes ago. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene. They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Two non-profits support veterans with practical gifts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With all else that is concerning these days, two non-profit groups join together to give back to veterans for their service. Through simple gifts, the groups hoped to help veterans with the struggle to overcome mental and physical scars. The gifts were things familiar to them:...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

‘Pies in the Face’ event raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas woman is taking an extreme, and messy, route to raising money for charity. Meagan Muhlbach stood by and let herself get hit with dozens of pies to the face today. The manager of CEFCO in Big Sandy, Meagan came up with the idea to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.
BIG SANDY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Hawkins Oil Parade celebrates city’s history

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Fall means festival time in East Texas, and the second week of October means one East Texas city’s celebration of its oil heritage. The annual Hawkins oil festival and parade featured colorful floats, classic cars, marching bands, and horses with riders. The parade wound its way down Highway 14 into town.
HAWKINS, TX
KLTV

Government website opens for student debt relief program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President Joe Biden on Monday announced that people may now begin applying for student debt relief via a newly opened website. The Federal Student Aid website, found by clicking here, has information on who qualifies for student debt relief, as well as the application needed. Biden’s...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Jarvis Christian University holds Hall of Fame ceremony during Jarvis Fest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian University honored their alumni with a hall of fame induction ceremony during their week-long Jarvis Fest. The ceremony was held to recognize influential and accomplished figures that studied at the Jarvis campus. Amongst the honoree’s was Reverend Dr. Warren E. Smith, who described the event as a special day for him.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Week 8 Red Zone weather forecast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clear skies and mild conditions for our Red Zone forecast. Temperatures will likely sit in the warm lower 80s by kickoff before dropping to near 70 degrees by the end of the game. Perfect football weather!
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy