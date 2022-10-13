Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 live blog — where to find stock

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the most powerful graphics card you can buy right now. Announced in September, RTX 4090 sales officially kicked off this week. However, as expected, finding GeForce RTX 4090 stock has been near impossible.

As Nvidia's top-of-the-line graphics card, the RTX 4090 sets a new benchmark for performance. This high-octane card is built on Nvidia's Lovelace architecture and boasts 76 billion transistors, which is almost three times the 28 billion transistors on its predecessor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 . It also offers 16,384 CUDA cores and 24GB of Micron GDDR6X memory. According to Nvidia, the RTX 4090 can also consistently deliver 100 frames per second when gaming at 4K.

The RTX 4090 is being sold for $1,599. There's also a Founders Edition as well as multiple versions of the RTX 4090 from third-party vendors including MSI, Asus, Zotac, and more. The goods news is that RTX 4090 stock is available at select retailers like Amazon and Newegg, but you'll have to drop upwards of $2,599 for the models currently available. That said, we expect another wave of stock to arrive soon.

Below, you'll find all the retailers where you can find RTX 4090 restock. Also, make sure to read our where to buy the RTX 4090 guide for more help finding stock.

RTX 4090 restock — US retailers to check

RTX 4090 restock — UK retailers to check

(Image credit: Nvidia)

RTX 4090 cards are practically sold out at Amazon. However, the retailer has a few cards from MSI, Gigabyte, and Asus still available. However, stock is coming in and out. As of this writing, you can get the MSI RTX 4090 Gaming Trio for $1,649 . It's sold and shipped via Amazon, but chances are it'll sell out fast.

(Image credit: B&H Photo)

Zotac RTX 4090 Trinity OC: $1,649 @ B&H Photo

One of the tricks to finding stock of any hard-to-find item is to check retailers that most people wouldn't think to check. B&H Photo, for instance, is a New York-based store that's popular here in Manhattan, but may not be as popular in other parts of the country. (B&H ships across the country). They're currently letting you preorder the Zotac RTX 4090 Trinity OC GPU for $1,649. They don't have a shipping date/estimate, but unlike the other RTX 4090 cards on their site, you can actually buy this now at this price.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Origin Gaming PC w/ RTX 4090: from $2,895 @ Origin

If you don't want to go through the hassle of waiting for RTX 4090 restock to arrive, you could try purchasing a high-end gaming PC and customizing it with an RTX 4090 card. Origin is currently letting you add an RTX 4090 GPU to its Neuron, Millennium, or Genesis gaming PCs. Starting prices are listed as $1,555, but adding an RTX 4090 chip to your PC will add from $875 to your total price. The plus side is that Origin is taking $200 off all PCs throughout the month of October.