Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago

An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey

Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
cwbchicago.com

Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge

A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs

The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
CHICAGO, IL
classichits106.com

Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates

Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates. The Orland Park Democratic Organization headed by Beth McElroy Kirkwood hosted a forum and fundraiser to support Democratic candidates running in the November 8 elections. The event was held at Papa Joe’s Restaurant Wednesday night Oct. 12, 2022 and included...
ORLAND PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Maywood School Welcomes New Garden

PAEC teacher Paula Parat, second from right, helps Dalila Delgado Flores, a PAEC student, cut the ribbon on their new garden at 1000 Van Buren St. in Maywood on Oct. 14. | Shanel Romain. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Students at PAEC Center School, 1000...
MAYWOOD, IL
WGN News

Woman, 87, found dead with trauma to head inside South Side apartment

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment on the city’s South Side. Police responded to a call from the Lincoln Perry Apartments on the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the Douglas neighborhood. According to police, a family member found the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Malcolm X Drive Naming Ceremony & Lecture featuring Ilyasah Shabazz

The United Afrikan Movement, Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary, and community supporters welcome the public to the street sign unveiling and naming ceremony for Malcolm X Drive in Gary, with special guest Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. This event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of 25th and Malcolm X Drive (Ellis Ave). Ms. Shabazz will also deliver an address that evening during an event starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest (IUN), 3400 Broadway, hosted by the IUN Department of Minority Studies.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality. 
CHICAGO, IL

