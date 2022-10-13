Read full article on original website
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
Uptown Once Forced Black Residents To Live On 1 Block. A Community Garden Honoring That ‘Winthrop Family’ Is Now Open
UPTOWN — Residents and local officials gathered Saturday afternoon to rededicate the Winthrop Family Historical Garden to honor the Black residents who fought racist segregation to make Uptown their home. The community area and garden at 4628 N. Winthrop Ave. was redesigned and renamed to recognize Black residents who...
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.
Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
Chicago magazine
Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs
The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
classichits106.com
Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates
Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates. The Orland Park Democratic Organization headed by Beth McElroy Kirkwood hosted a forum and fundraiser to support Democratic candidates running in the November 8 elections. The event was held at Papa Joe’s Restaurant Wednesday night Oct. 12, 2022 and included...
vfpress.news
Maywood School Welcomes New Garden
PAEC teacher Paula Parat, second from right, helps Dalila Delgado Flores, a PAEC student, cut the ribbon on their new garden at 1000 Van Buren St. in Maywood on Oct. 14. | Shanel Romain. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Students at PAEC Center School, 1000...
High Point native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord
CHICAGO (WGHP) — A woman who has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of her landlord is originally from High Point. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports. She is originally from High Point, North Carolina. According […]
fox32chicago.com
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - A killing outside a downtown nightclub last weekend might have been averted if the city had shut it down after two earlier fatal shootings outside the club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says. The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department should have ordered...
Woman, 87, found dead with trauma to head inside South Side apartment
CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment on the city’s South Side. Police responded to a call from the Lincoln Perry Apartments on the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the Douglas neighborhood. According to police, a family member found the […]
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
University of Chicago student shot in Woodlawn
A 20-year-old University of Chicago student was shot in Woodlawn earlier this week.
Transgender doctor, whose tuberculosis research saved ‘millions,’ honored in Lakeview
Saturday marked the 10th anniversary dedication of the Legacy Walk, an outdoor LGBTQ+ history exhibit thought to be the only one of its kind. Each bronze marker commemorates the life and work of notable individuals of the LGBTQ+ community.
ABC7 Chicago
Prosecutors dismiss domestic violence case against Cook County judge arrested at Beverly home
CHICAGO -- Prosecutors have dismissed a domestic violence case against a Cook County judge after the woman who filed the complaint decided not to proceed with the charges, officials said Monday. Cook County Circuit Judge Carl Boyd - assigned to the 6th Municipal District in the Markham courthouse - was...
Meet the candidates running for Illinois' newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District
The choices for voters in November include a Republican from the western suburbs and a Democrat from Chicago.
The Chicago Housing Authority Keeps Giving Up Valuable Land While HUD Rubber-Stamps The Deals
CHICAGO — The deal had been orchestrated by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, but even her allies knew the optics were bad: Land long set aside for low-income housing would be turned over to a professional soccer team owned by a billionaire. And criticism was intensifying. Bombarded with questions during...
Malcolm X Drive Naming Ceremony & Lecture featuring Ilyasah Shabazz
The United Afrikan Movement, Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary, and community supporters welcome the public to the street sign unveiling and naming ceremony for Malcolm X Drive in Gary, with special guest Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. This event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of 25th and Malcolm X Drive (Ellis Ave). Ms. Shabazz will also deliver an address that evening during an event starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest (IUN), 3400 Broadway, hosted by the IUN Department of Minority Studies.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
