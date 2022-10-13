Read full article on original website
Here’s what residents in the Austin area need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Voters in Travis County can vote at any polling center in the county during both the early voting period and on election day. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voters in Travis Conty can vote at any of the county’s polling centers during both the early-voting period from Oct. 24-Nov. 4 and on Election Day. A list of polling locations is published at www.countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov. Proposition language has been lightly edited for space.
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Guadalupe County judge
Election Day is Nov. 8 with early voting kicking off Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are running for the state representative slot for Guadalupe County judge, including Republican incumbent Kyle Kutscher and Libertarian Party candidate Nolan Schmidt. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct....
Election Q&A: 3 candidates seek to fill open Place 6 on the Leander ISD board of trustees
Francesca Romans, Sharon Bell and Scott Reese are running for Place 6 on the Leander ISD board of trustees. Francesca Romans, Sharon Bell and Scott Reese are running for Place 6 on the Leander ISD board of trustees. Place 6 incumbent Trustee Aaron Johnson—who is LISD's longest-serving trustee having been...
Election Q&A: Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees Place 6
Learn more about the candidates running for Round Rock ISD Place 6 ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Early voting will be available Oct. 24-Nov. 4. ** Candidate did not adhere to word limit. Responses over 50 words were cut off. Tiffanie N. Harrison*. What will be your top priorities...
Election Q&A: Incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia, challenger Brandi Burkman vie for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 2
Incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia drew one challenger, Brandi Burkman, in the race for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 2. Place 2 on the Leander ISD board of trustees is one of five school board seats up for election Nov. 8. Two candidates—incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia and challenger Brandi Burkman—are running for...
Officials OK development agreement for 98-acre residential development in Pflugerville
Pflugerville City Council approved a PID and a development agreement for Meadowlark Preserve on Oct. 11. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98.1-acre tract of land on the eastern edge of Pflugerville will be home to a single-family development called Meadowlark Preserve. Pflugerville City Council approved a development agreement for...
Austin council candidates report more than $2M on hand leading into election home stretch
Candidates raised hundreds of thousands of dollars leading up to the November election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Candidates vying for six Austin City Council seats have more than $2 million in cash on hand less than one month out from Election Day. Campaign finance reports due Oct. 11 shed light...
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
Austin ISD: Low pay and lack of respect 2 factors affecting teacher retention
According to a recent Texas Teacher Poll from the Charles Butt Foundation, there has been an increase in teachers wanting to leave the profession over the last few years. In 2022, 77% of teachers were considering leaving the profession.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council to look at funding to construct interchange to join SH9 with Business 190
Those on the north side of Copperas Cove who have been wishing for a way to access stores and other businesses on the east side of the city without having to drive through town may be a little closer to seeing that wish come true. At Tuesday night’s upcoming city...
thedailytexan.com
Fraternities hang up banners to #SaveDirty’s
Dirty Martin’s Place has faced potential closure due to The City of Austin’s Project Connect since the spring but fraternities around West Campus continue to rally together in support of the nearly 100-year-old business. Project Connect is a multibillion-dollar transit initiative that hopes to eliminate vehicle traffic with...
Here is what to know about voting in Round Rock for the Nov. 8 election
Williamson County voters can cast their ballots at any polling location within the county. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting will start Oct. 24 for the upcoming November election, and Round Rock voters will vote on numerous races. Here is a guide to knowing what is on the ballot and where...
State of Texas: ‘The job is hard’ – Counties struggle to find poll workers as election nears
Hays County officials voted Tuesday to increase pay for its poll workers.
Williamson County property tax statements being mailed out Monday
Homeowners in Williamson County should expect to receive property tax statements in the coming days, according to the county.
blackchronicle.com
Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With election season underway, marketing campaign adverts and indicators have grow to be commonplace throughout Texas. But two locations that may have restrictions or limitations on marketing campaign indicators? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes. Under Texas Election Code, the state outlines that property homeowners’ associations...
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
Leander ISD hires new chief financial officer, plus other district highlights
In September, the Leander ISD board of trustees hired Pete Pape as the district's next CFO and approved COVID-19 extended leave for employees. (Courtesy Leander ISD) The board of trustees unanimously approved hiring Pete Pape as chief financial officer Sept. 8. Pape, a certified public accountant, has 21 years of...
New Braunfels City Council approves first reading of ordinance regulating sale of pets
Upon approval of the second reading of the new pet sale ordinance Oct. 24, retailers will have to obtain cats and dogs from shelters and welfare organizations, not from breeders or other large-scale breeding facilities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The City Council chambers filled with applause Oct. 10 as the dais...
fox7austin.com
Criminal charges filed against Travis County poll watcher for her actions on Election Day 2020
AUSTIN, Texas - Two criminal charges have been filed against a Travis County woman due to her actions at an election count in November 2020. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Jennifer Fleck is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by refusing to leave Travis County property after engaging in conduct that interfered with the ability of Travis County employees to complete the election count on Nov. 2, 2020.
Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
