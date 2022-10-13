ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

Here’s what residents in the Austin area need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections

Voters in Travis County can vote at any polling center in the county during both the early voting period and on election day. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voters in Travis Conty can vote at any of the county’s polling centers during both the early-voting period from Oct. 24-Nov. 4 and on Election Day. A list of polling locations is published at www.countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov. Proposition language has been lightly edited for space.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Election Q&A: Incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia, challenger Brandi Burkman vie for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 2

Incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia drew one challenger, Brandi Burkman, in the race for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 2. Place 2 on the Leander ISD board of trustees is one of five school board seats up for election Nov. 8. Two candidates—incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia and challenger Brandi Burkman—are running for...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Officials OK development agreement for 98-acre residential development in Pflugerville

Pflugerville City Council approved a PID and a development agreement for Meadowlark Preserve on Oct. 11. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98.1-acre tract of land on the eastern edge of Pflugerville will be home to a single-family development called Meadowlark Preserve. Pflugerville City Council approved a development agreement for...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
thedailytexan.com

Fraternities hang up banners to #SaveDirty’s

Dirty Martin’s Place has faced potential closure due to The City of Austin’s Project Connect since the spring but fraternities around West Campus continue to rally together in support of the nearly 100-year-old business. Project Connect is a multibillion-dollar transit initiative that hopes to eliminate vehicle traffic with...
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With election season underway, marketing campaign adverts and indicators have grow to be commonplace throughout Texas. But two locations that may have restrictions or limitations on marketing campaign indicators? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes. Under Texas Election Code, the state outlines that property homeowners’ associations...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Criminal charges filed against Travis County poll watcher for her actions on Election Day 2020

AUSTIN, Texas - Two criminal charges have been filed against a Travis County woman due to her actions at an election count in November 2020. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Jennifer Fleck is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by refusing to leave Travis County property after engaging in conduct that interfered with the ability of Travis County employees to complete the election count on Nov. 2, 2020.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

