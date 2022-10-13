Read full article on original website
Related
KevinMD.com
Singing doctors in the operating room
An excerpt from Fifty Years a Doctor: The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic. It took me years to fully realize what a unique residency program I had enjoyed in my one-year general surgical training in Honolulu. Early in this residency, we had state-mandated education in...
‘The Most Important Decision’: Hawaii Police Commission Ponders Criteria For New Chief
With the resignation of Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, the Big Island becomes the fourth county since 2019 to undertake the process of filling the critical law enforcement leadership position. The role of police chief in any county is a powerful position. Replacing a chief requires volunteer members...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN political analyst discusses Jan. 6 investigation; Hawaii races
Navy water system sees a fourth main break as boil water advisory remains up for 93,000 users. The military says it could take more than a week to fix the three water mains that ruptured Friday. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The website to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Cut for a Cure’: Hawaii salon offers free hair styling for cancer survivors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For cancer survivors, every day is a gift. A salon owner in Waipio is sharing her gift with others who live with debilitating diseases. Faith and family drive Glorey McCaleb to embrace every opportunity and challenge. “The doctor told me ‘you’re lucky if you live 10 years,”...
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Moves To Address Nursing Faculty Shortage
HAWAIʻI - Of the $1.75 million being released to support nursing programs statewide, $532,150 is going to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. (BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi is set to receive state funds in order to fill needed instructor positions in order to graduate more nurses to meet the workforce demands of the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 17, 2022)
Navy water system sees a fourth main break as boil water advisory remains up for 93,000 users. The military says it could take more than a week to fix the three water mains that ruptured Friday. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The website to...
Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
KITV.com
Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor
WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu
A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency says the members will serve in the military. Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 17, 2022) Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Your top...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new state funding, UH nursing programs will bring on dozens of clinical instructors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Help is coming to University of Hawaii’s over-stretched nursing programs. Gov. David Ige announced the release of $1.75 million to fund 39 positions for new clinical instructors. The part-time teaching positions will be filled by full-time nurses who are supplementing their clinical income by giving students...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hale Makua serves Maui families through a continuum of healthcare programs
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ohana Pacific Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ohana Pacific Health, visit https://www.ohanapacific.com/. Hale Makua is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, established in 1946 to provide a home...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
Comic book film "Lumpia with a Vengeance" celebrates Filipino superhero. 'She left her mark': Dozens gather to remember woman brutally murdered by estranged husband. Teresita Canilao worked for many years at the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu and the Filipino community she served bid her aloha. Attorney charged in public corruption...
Avian malaria causing Maui birds to drop dramatically
Avian malaria has caused forest birds to drop dramatically over the past few decades.
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
Oahu’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens this week
This marks the second location in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We were despised’: Honolulu Pride is celebrated today, but it wasn’t always that way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The warm and welcoming Honolulu Pride celebration that takes place on Oahu every October wasn’t always the glitzy party it is today. It comes from rocky beginnings during a time when gay and queer people pushed for their voices to be heard. At 77, Scott Foster...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s most colorful celebration ‘rooted in pride’ shows out in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is back — bigger and better. Over 8,000 people were expected to take part in the celebration on Saturday. It’s the first in-person celebration since 2019. The parade kicked off from Magic Island...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters investigating blaze at restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard. Honolulu Fire Department received a call at 3:43 p.m about the fire at Gyu-Kaku. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes. The fire closed two eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Blvd between...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Panics. Not Enough Tourists. Diversification Never Happened.
Many in Hawaii travel are worried about the latest visitor statistics and data just starting to come in about our fast-cooling and non-diversified economy. It’s becoming increasingly evident that managing tourism may not be as big an issue as was thought a month ago. Wasn’t it just yesterday that people were complaining about too many tourists? And well, now, to be honest, we hear that far less frequently.
Comments / 1