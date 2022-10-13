ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Singing doctors in the operating room

An excerpt from Fifty Years a Doctor: The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic. It took me years to fully realize what a unique residency program I had enjoyed in my one-year general surgical training in Honolulu. Early in this residency, we had state-mandated education in...
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
HNN political analyst discusses Jan. 6 investigation; Hawaii races

Hawaiʻi Moves To Address Nursing Faculty Shortage

HAWAIʻI - Of the $1.75 million being released to support nursing programs statewide, $532,150 is going to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. (BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi is set to receive state funds in order to fill needed instructor positions in order to graduate more nurses to meet the workforce demands of the state.
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 17, 2022)

Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor

WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
Hale Makua serves Maui families through a continuum of healthcare programs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ohana Pacific Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ohana Pacific Health, visit https://www.ohanapacific.com/. Hale Makua is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, established in 1946 to provide a home...
Firefighters investigating blaze at restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard. Honolulu Fire Department received a call at 3:43 p.m about the fire at Gyu-Kaku. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes. The fire closed two eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Blvd between...
Hawaii Panics. Not Enough Tourists. Diversification Never Happened.

Many in Hawaii travel are worried about the latest visitor statistics and data just starting to come in about our fast-cooling and non-diversified economy. It’s becoming increasingly evident that managing tourism may not be as big an issue as was thought a month ago. Wasn’t it just yesterday that people were complaining about too many tourists? And well, now, to be honest, we hear that far less frequently.
