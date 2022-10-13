Tottenham Hotspur look to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City today as Everton make a visit to north London. This will be Richarlison’s first match against his old club following his transfer this summer. The Brazilian International was an integral part in their survival last season, helping the Toffees avoid relegation in the final weeks of the season. Now he will face off against them while trying to keep Spurs near the top of the table.

2 DAYS AGO