Klopp Explains “Probably Deserved” Red Card
Mohamed Salah not getting free kicks despite obvious fouls committed against him has been an ongoing theme for the Egyptian’s entire tenure at Liverpool. Many referees just do not award him blatant, obvious fouls, and that trend continued in LFC’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield today.
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle - Match Report: Frustrating entitled Reds
Manchester United at Old Trafford, usually a frightening place to visit for Newcastle. This time though, it felt different. Eddie Howe’s side were brimming with confidence following back-to-back convincing wins. There was nothing to fear, such is the mentality shift in this Newcastle side since Howe’s arrival. “Intensity is our identity” a phrase Howe likes to drill into his players.
Manchester United 4-0 Brighton: Skinner’s side reach top of the table
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United kept their winning start to the WSL season going, as the Reds picked up a dominating 4-0 win over Brighton. Coming into the game at the back of a disappointing loss to Aston Villa in the FA Cup on penalties, Skinner brought back regular starters to the side but Nikita Parris kept her place upfront.
Looking ahead and how to watch: Manchester United Women vs. Brighton & Hove Albion WFC
Manchester United Women are back in action at noon on Sunday, taking on Brighton & Hove Albion at Leigh Sports Village. The Reds only have one loss in their history against the Seagulls, and will be heavily favored to pick up three points this weekend and continue their hot start to the FA Women’s Super League season.
Unanswered Questions Around Manchester City Fans’ Hillsborough Chanting
During Sunday’s match at Anfield, Manchester City supporters in the Anfield Road away end were caught on video chanting, “The S*n was right, you’re murderers” at the wider Anfield crowd. Though the most viral video (linked below) were captured after the match, the chant and others could be clearly heard on broadcasts at varying times throughout the match, clearly referencing both the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters as a means to mock home supporters.
Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0 - Match Recap: Klopp Wins Tactical Masterclass Over Oil-Soaked Fraudiola
Will Manchester City finally get a win in front on an Anfield crowd? I guess we’ll see. Liverpool come into the match already on the backfoot. Poor league form has left the Reds stranded in the lower half of the table, three points behind the team they beat 9-0.
Reading Women 0-1 Arsenal Women: Match Report
When you haven’t won your first four matches, three in the Women’s Super League (WSL), you don’t really want your next WSL match to be against a team that haven’t lost, haven’t conceded a goal and have the chance to go top of the league – especially if they score a few goals. The arrival of Arsenal was therefore not ideal… and Reading fans may have feared the worst.
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remanded in custody, trial date set
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was remanded into custody and put in jail after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, and has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. The 21-year-old forward will spend more than a month in a Manchester jail after a judge elected...
Lampard highlights Everton progress, areas for improvement
Everton slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham yesterday with the hosts scoring twice in the second half to secure all three points. For the Toffees, this was a second straight lacklustre performance especially in the attacking half, taking only four shots and not hitting the target with a single one.
WATCH: Pernille Harder makes it 2-1 Chelsea against Everton!
After allowing an equaliser from the hosts, Chelsea get themselves back in the lead thanks to Pernille Harder! The Danish star takes the spot kick after Reiten is brought down in the box and she expertedly slots it into the back of Everton’s net for a second time today.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur look to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City today as Everton make a visit to north London. This will be Richarlison’s first match against his old club following his transfer this summer. The Brazilian International was an integral part in their survival last season, helping the Toffees avoid relegation in the final weeks of the season. Now he will face off against them while trying to keep Spurs near the top of the table.
Onana admits he “must do better” but looks at the positives despite Spurs defeat
Amadou Onana gave an honest appraisal of his missed chance at Tottenham on Saturday, admitting that he has “to do a lot better”, but is determined to look at the positives. Onana blazed over the bar when well placed inside the area after a rapid Everton counter-attack during...
Konate A Doubt For Manchester City Clash
If you thought that Liverpool’s injury crisis was nearing an end, you’d be sorely mistaken. According to reports in The Athletic today, Liverpool defender and French International Ibrahima Konate is a fitness doubt for the Manchester City game tomorrow. Konate had just made his first start of the...
Sky Blue News: Pre-match Predictions, Konate Out?, Klopp Talks, and More...
Happy Matchday Morning!!! Manchester City are on the road at Anfield, and Sky Blue News is here with all the latest news to get you ready for the Merseyside Reds v the Manchester Blues. Liverpool vs Manchester City: Predictions, tips & betting odds - Peter McVitie - Goal.com. A predictions...
Sky Blue News: Liverpool Loss, Pep Puzzled, Bernardo Bothered, and More...
Manchester City lost on Sunday for the first time this season. Liverpool take the spoils, but Sky Blue News has all the latest to help put the loss in the past. Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Mohamed Salah’s sensational goal seals victory for hosts as Jurgen Klopp sees red - Nick Wright - Sky Sports.
Tottenham 2-0 Everton: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur have this weird thing this season where it feels like they have yet to fully play to their potential and yet they still keep racking in the points. Spurs put in a solid second half and bagged goals from Harry Kane (penalty) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to get solid 2-0 win over Everton.
Tottenham 2-0 Everton: Spurs sail through routine win over toothless Toffees
After a challenging couple of weeks, Tottenham Hotspur had an opportunity to settle things with a match against midtable Everton. Everton had at points been flirting with the relegation zone early this season, before recovering somewhat to sit midtable, mostly on the back of a quite solid defence (though clean sheets had mostly eluded them).
Andy Robertson Believes Alisson Is “Best In The World”
Alisson Becker has been one of the premier goalkeepers in the world for the past several seasons. He shared the golden gloves award in the Premier League last season, sharing the award with Brazilian compatriot Ederson. Like so many of Liverpool’s players, Alisson has looked human during the start of...
Klopp Talk: It Was a “Top-Class Goal”
Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield is exactly what we’ve been looking for this season. The game had everything: a Mo Salah goal, an Alisson assist, Liverpool’s defense remembering how to defend, Haland not scoring, and at least one fight and a red card. Jurgen Klopp discussed a few key performances after the game.
